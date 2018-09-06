If you love desserts, you’re going to fall for the Decadent Dessert Bar at 13375 Voyager Parkway.
Britni Nail, and her mother, Jenny Kottmeyer, decided to open the store when they moved from Castle Rock to Monument.
“There was a Small Cakes cupcake store in Castle Rock that we loved,” Nail said. “There wasn’t anything like that in Monument.”
After some research, they discovered they could get a franchise for a Decadent Dessert Bar.
“We are the third franchise to open,” she said. “When I saw one of the other stores in Overland, Kan.,, I knew this would be just the perfect fit for us.”
Nail and her mom have hired three pastry chefs at their Colorado Springs shop to whip up everything you can think of that contains sugar: pies, cakes, gelato, cupcakes and cookies, to name a few. Espresso coffees are on the menu too. A wine and beer license is on its way. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 800-2233, decadentco.com.
Wine experience
The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., has added Kristal Alfonso, a certified sommelier with the International Sommelier Guild, to the staff. At a recent Italian wine class, she walked us through seven wines while we sampled small bites in an hour. Not such an easy task, but one she accomplished in a timely way with a cooking demonstration to boot. Her wine knowledge is extensive. Visit tfkcc.com.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Kelly Bubach, owner of Urban Steam, 1025 S. Sierra Madre St., is joined by Christi Nickey, chef at the eatery, to talk about new menu items at the craft coffee house, full table service and some renovations. Details: 473-7832, urbansteam.com.
• Wendy Wilkinson, owner of Wilkinson Brown agency, is joined by Sharon Palmer, co-owner of Swirl, 717 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, to talk about Fall Wine Walk in Manitou Springs, 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20. Cost is $50 for nine short pours, light bites and some wine education at three destinations. Visit tinyurl.com/y94t7n3w for tickets.
• Jay Gust, president and chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, talks about his restaurants: Tapateria, Pizzeria Rustica and Smørbrød. He will tell about the diverse menus offered at each place, wine and beer dinners and how his culinary career has progressed. A Goat Patch Brewing Co. beer-pairing dinner will be at Smørbrød, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., at 6 p.m. Sept. 20. For $45, enjoy a six-course dinner. Details: 634-2727, smorbrod.com.
• Britni Nail, who with her mother, Jenny Kottmeyer, owns Decadent Dessert Bar, 13375 Voyager Parkway, talks about the chic new spot, which offers something sweet for every age.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.