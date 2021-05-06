If you go

What: "Uprooting a Mountain: Norse Mythology Reimagined," works by Darla Slee, with music by Jeremiah Walter

When: First Friday Downtown opening reception 5-9 p.m. Friday, runs through May 28

Where: Kreuser Gallery, 125 E. Boulder St.

Price: Free; 464-5880, kreusergallery.com

Other works in the gallery: "Motherhood is Forever" by Lupita Carrasco; "Alvarez Squared" by Chris Alvarez, both run through May 28

Something else: Artist talk, 5:30 p.m. May 19