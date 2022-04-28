There’s nothing like original music. There’s also something about karaoke night and an unexpected Avril Lavigne cover at a small concert.
We love the songs we know. Maybe this is one explanation for the popularity of tribute bands, the kind of copycat acts that often show up on calendars at local venues such as Sunshine Studios Live, Boot Barn Hall and Stargazers Theatre.
These bands offer a next-best-thing sort of chance to see legendary artists, who maybe are no longer touring or no longer alive. Also, these are the kind of legends with the not-cheap kind of concert tickets. That’s where tribute acts come in. It seems there’s one for everyone.
If you like Elton John, there’s Elton Dan & The Rocketband. If you like The Beatles, there’s the Fab Four or The Bootleg Beatles. There’s Beatallica for fans of Metallica and The Australian Pink Floyd Show for fans of, yes, Pink Floyd.
You don’t have to wait around for a touring act. Colorado is home to several tribute bands with their own loyal fans. Here are some:
Elvis impersonator Aaron Black
Need someone to perform at your wedding and perform the ceremony? True to form for impersonators of the “Blue Suede Shoes” singer, Aaron Black has the power to marry couples. The Colorado Springs man, a lifelong Elvis fan, plays favorites such as “Can’t Help Falling in Love” and “Love Me Tender.” He looks the part, too, as Aaron wears suits made by the same designers of some of Elvis’ original suits. BIO-elvis4you.com
Zepp-11
Led Zeppelin is a popular one for tribute bands, such as national acts Zoso and Get the Led Out and Denver-based acts Ten Years Gone and Led Zeppelin 2. In Colorado Springs, you can count on Zepp-11, which formed in 2019. One of the band’s members, Rico Columbo, told me last year that he never tires of playing these hits. And people in the crowd appear to feel the same. “The songs bring you back to a certain place in time,” Columbo said. “People know all the lyrics. It’s comforting to them.”
The Long Run
This band honoring the music of The Eagles is in it for the long run. Formed in 2009, The Long Run has performed all around Colorado, including at Red Rocks Amphitheatre. You can often catch the band playing back-to-back dates at Boot Barn Hall.
Stone Beat Invasion
This band is like two tribute bands in one. The musicians of Stone Beat Invasion perform a blend of popular songs by The Rolling Stones and The Beatles. Their sets jump back and forth between songs such as “Come Together” and “Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
The Petty Nicks Experience
This is another mashup band, inspired by a tale that Stevie Nicks wanted to join Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. This band brings that rumor to life. During their shows, you’ll hear hits such as “American Girl” and “Landslide.”
The BUS Band
Here’s an even more mashed-up mashup of a tribute band. The BUS Band — composed of Colorado Springs musicians Kj Braithwaite, Joe Uveges and Jim Sokol — perform songs by the folk rock supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. They each have other musical projects, so a show with this trio tends to be an occasional treat.