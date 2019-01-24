Sprig has opened at 7 Spectrum Loop with a menu focused on plant-powered dishes with protein options — breakfast bowls, veggie bowls, power salads, soups, smoothies, smoothie bowls, juices and shots, says Mimi Wheeler, project manager for Altitude Hospitality Group.
Prices range from $7 for juices to $10 for bowls. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. In a hurry for your food? Call in orders for pick-up at inside or at the drive-up service window. Details: 266-2071, sprigeats.com.
Winter dining deals
The Broadmoor, at 1 Lake Ave., is bringing back Colorado Appreciation Menus through Feb. 28, this time with great deals on three-course menus at three of the resort’s eateries. Gratuity and tax not included; Valentine’s Day excluded. For $55, dine at Summit from 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday. Or enjoy a $45 meal at La Taverne from 5 to 6 p.m. Mondays through Wednesdays. For a very special treat, let chef de cuisine Luis Young wow you at The Penrose Room for $65 on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Visit Broadmoor.com.
Year of the pig
The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute brings us the Chinese New Year Festival, celebrating the Year of the Pig, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St.
Enjoy traditional lion dances, taiko and kung fu demonstrations, Chinese yo-yo demonstrations and musical performances. “Chinatown” offers goods from assorted Asian-themed merchants. At the “Taste of China,” whet your appetite from food vendors. In the “Teahouse,” you can relax, sip tea and snack while enjoying Chinese instrument performances.
The cost is $6 for adults, $5 for active-duty military, students, CSCCI members and children ages 5-9. Children under 5 get in free. Tickets can be purchased at the door. Details: 287-7624, cscci.org.
Butchery and beer
Construction issues have delayed the opening of Beast and Brews, a combined butcher shop, brewery and casual dining spot at 7 Spectrum Loop, south of Chick-fil-A.
“We’re hoping to open now the beginning of March,” said executive chef Noah Siebenaller.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.