The old train depot at 10 S. Sierra Madre St. is getting some love.
“The depot has been in our family forever and we love it,” said Charles Ochs, who with his cousin Amy Ochs are partners and the driving force behind the new build-out. “We are confident in the direction Colorado Springs is going. The space is overwhelmingly large and we decided to divide it into several smaller spaces. It would be more interesting than being just one concept.”
The almost 14,000-square-foot space will be renovated into three restaurants and a lounge. Concepts have been nailed down, but exact names of each establishment have not been set in stone. An area at the north end of the building will become a burger bar, with an attached lounge. The middle area lobby and ticket counters will become a sandwich shop open for breakfast and lunch. The third restaurant will be a dinner operation specializing in steaks from local ranches.
The Ochs family has owned the historic building since the 1971. It became the home of Giuseppe’s restaurant, which closed in 2011.
“We’re not sure of the opening, but it will be this year, toward the tail end,” Charles Ochs said.
Munchies fix
Cheba Hut Toasted Subs, 3171 N. Chestnut St., is scheduled to open soon. It’s the 13 store in Colorado for the Arizona-based chain. While there's no marijuana or THC in any menu item, names of the food play on the culture of weed. Think sandwiches named Magic Mushroom with pepper jack, portabella, teriyaki glaze, green peppers and pineapples, or Power Plant with guacamole, hummus, feta, spring mix, onion, tomato, pickle, cucumber, sprouts, 'shrooms, black olives and house dressing. There’s more than 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies. Visit chebahut.com.
New menu
Edward Salazar, executive chef at Taste restaurant at the Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., has rolled out a new menu. Offerings include shrimp ceviche ($13), steak, pork and chicken street tacos on corn tortillas topped with cabbage slaw and salsa verde ($13), and the best seller, a Wagyu burger on a brioche bun with smoked cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce, arugula, tomato, red onion and house-made pickles, served with a choice of fresh fruit, fries, wild rice, side salad, cup of soup or grilled asparagus ($16). Hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 634-5583, fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Wine winners
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. U.S. 50, Cañon City, has earned bragging rights — again. The wines have won the highest award at Tasters Guild International Wine Competition for the 2016 Colorado Merlot. With more than 1,400 wine evaluations, this wine was chosen by the judges for a double gold medal. Gold medals went to their 2017 Colorado Viognier, the 2016 Colorado Revelation, the 2016 Colorado Cabernet Franc, the 2017 Colorado Cabernet Sauvignon and the 2016 Colorado Merlot Reserve.
Every double gold and gold medal winning wine was produced from Colorado grapes. In addition to the double gold and five gold medals the winery also won seven silver and two bronze medals.
The winery is open daily. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 276-5191, abbeywinery.com.