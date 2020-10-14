Drum roll!
Brakeman’s Burgers, Brews and Shakes, 10 S. Sierra Madre St., opened softly Oct. 3. It’s the first of three eateries to claim the space in The Old Depot. Greg Champagne is the executive chef for the burger operation and will also oversee the next eatery to open, which will be Sandwich Depot.
The Brakeman’s menu is heavy on craft burgers, which are all priced at ($14) each, with the option of substituting a turkey burger or Impossible burger. For another $7, you can upgrade the burger patty with a Colorado wagyu beef patty. All burgers come with cardamom dill pickle and exceptionally delicious fries. Offerings also include nachos, sliders, pizzas, salads and shakes, which can come as an adult drink with the addition of booze.
The fun, family-friendly eatery is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 11 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 375-8769, brakemansburgers.com.
In the mood
TJ Curry, executive chef at Mood Tapas Bar, 218 N. Tejon St., has hit a home run with his new fall menu. His culinary talent shines and it’s no wonder. He has a degree from The Culinary Institute of America in St. Helena, Calif., did a stage (working without pay to gain culinary experience) at The French Laundry, has worked at Charlie Palmer’s Dry Creek Kitchen and was a sous chef at The Broadmoor.
His food has amazing flavors and his plating is stunningly artistic. You won’t want to miss the cauliflower steak ($12) with carrot, coconut and curry sauce, or the Rougie foie gras ($17) on French toast topped with pomegranate and hazelnut sauce. Pick your own journey through the menu or do a Chef’s Tasting (paired with wine): $100 for two, $195 for four or a premium tasting for four for $395. Details: 422-9712, moodtapasbar.com.
Globe hopping
If you haven’t spoiled yourself with a meal at Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., following are some tempting ways to introduce yourself to the elegant restaurant and bold flavors from around the world. Details: 308-5579, amblidenver.com/ambli- colo-springs.
• New lunch times 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays starting Friday.
• Nine-dollar Happy Hour cocktails Tuesdays, 4 p.m. to close, in the bar, patio and dining room. The happy hour menu includes dishes such as duck gyoza ($8) for four dumplings stuffed with cabbage, fennel, carrots, scallions, sesame seeds, sweet chili sauce; kung pao brussels sprouts ($8) with bacon, peanuts, scallions and sesame seeds; and Mongolian beef bites ($12) flank steak, peanuts, edamame, scallions and sesame seeds. Or go for the Tacos Bundle; for $22 you get four tacos. Enjoy a margarita or a jalapeño Citroen twist.
• New Wednesday night special, for dine-in guests only: After enjoying dinner, take home a Kuku Paka dinner for $12 to have for lunch or dinner on Thursday. Kuku Paka (normally $24) means coconut chicken in Swahili. It’s a signature dish at Ambli of marinated grilled chicken in a coconut curry sauce, cilantro, corn and shishito pepper. Comes with basmati rice and naan.
• Sunday brunch 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with an interesting menu featuring dishes like three birria tacos ($14) of smoked brisket in cheese crusted corn tortillas with guacamole, pickled onions, flavorful beef consommé dipping sauce and choice of house potatoes, fries, or a side mixed green salad. A personal favorite is the Table Starter ($10) — guacamole, white cheddar chiltepin queso, carrots, cucumbers and addictive house-made corn tortilla chips.
Hot chicken
What’s not to love about a hot fried chicken dinner on Sundays? And better yet – you don’t have to turn on a stove and mess up the kitchen with frying oil. Jax Fish House has your back with pop-up, pre-ordered chicken dinners from their sister chain, The Post Chicken & Beer.
Starting at $48, you get The Post’s award-winning fried chicken (whole bird), country gravy, two large sides, four cheesey baked biscuits and pickles. Additional sides, desserts and cocktails are available. Go with the Nashville hot for extra flavor. The spicy, crunchy, moist chicken is a three napkin affair.
Order by midnight Friday for pickup between 3 and 5 p.m. Sundays at Jax Fish House, 11 S. Tejon St. Details: tinyurl.com/y5yqnub8.
