There’s a whole new ballgame in town.
Vinum Populi, at 6165 Barnes Road, just opened to the west of Security Service Field, and the wine and food are being hit out of the ballpark. And why not? It’s thanks to owner Miguel Garza — who has 18 years in the Los Angeles hospitality business where he owned seven award winning eateries.
With all his success in the cafe and bar business in California, why move to the Springs?
“My brothers live out here, and I have nieces and nephews that I don’t really know, and folks are getting older,” he says. “I checked things out here and saw a need for a new kind of wine bar. And, I can be closer to family.”
According to Ana Kress, wine program manager and sommelier, “Vinum Populi loosely translates to ‘Wine for the people.’ And we are presenting wine in a different way. Guests help themselves to several different wines to taste or buy a full serving.”
Garza fell in love with the Enomatic Wine Dispenser on a visit to Italy.
“The machines, which are like a vending machine, were used in Italy in wine stores,” he said. “It was a way to sample several wines before buying a bottle. I thought it would be a fun concept in a restaurant.”
It turned into a big hit in his wine bar in L.A., so he has designed his new operation around two of the machines. Each tower holds six red wines and six white wines at the perfect temperature for each. The wine dispensers keep wine from being altered by oxygen and protects its organoleptic integrity (taste, aroma, body and color) for more than 24 days.
“It’s a fun interactive way to learn about different wines without having to take a chance of buying a bottle and deciding you don’t like it,” he said. “We offer a rotating selection of wines from around the world to be sampled by the ounce, full or half glass.”
Garza keeps a wide range of prices for wines. There’s also a full bar. The menu is small and nicely varied at very reasonable prices, such as three perfectly cooked medium rare lamb lollypops with tangy yogurt, rosemary and garlic sauce for $15, pizzetes for $10 and pasta dishes $9 and $12. Definitely a cozy place for a date night, especially since it’s a 21-or-older place. Details: 418-3114. tinyurl.com/y79ksdux.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Barbra Gibb, executive director of Pikes Peak Urban Gardens, talks about the Garlic Festival and Garlic Cookoff at Carter Payne Event Center, 320 S. Weber St. Oct. 5 to 6. The event includes a marketplace with vendors selling garlic and local food products, workshops, a garlic cookoff, multicourse dinner and garlic ice cream social. Tickets sold separately. Details: 761-8909, barb@ppugardens.org, ppugardens.com
• Ari Howard, owner of Streetcar52 520 S. Tejon St., is joined by Ketil Larsen executive chef, to talk about the new eatery and the globally inspired menu. Travis Blaney is the general manager. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 633-3300, streetcar520.com.
• Patience Kabwasa, director of programs for Colorado Springs Food Rescue, 917 E. Moreno Ave., talks about The Hillside Hub, a community-driven food center. She will also explain CSFR’s mission and why it’s important to the community. Details: 470-2737, coloradospringsfoodrescue.org.
• Connie Ruel, restaurateur, pastry chef and author of “Passions of a Restaurateur,” talks about her career and her cookbook, part memoir, about being part of three generations of restaurant owners. She is the featured cookbook author at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey Harvest Fest, 3011 E. Colorado 50, where she will sell and sign books 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 29 and 30. Visit tinyurl.com/yddp9tb7 to purchase books.
