Alex Hankins has opened Haole Hawaiian Grindz in CO.A.T.I. Uprise food hall, 514 S. Tejon St. Haole (pronounced HOW-lee) is slang for island outsiders, and grindz refers to Hawaiian street food.
The dishes I saw passed over the counter were much better looking and tasting than what you’d expect from street food. The coconut panko shrimp delivered four nice-sized, plump crustaceans fried to a golden brown, served on a bed of shredded cabbage with a scoop of macaroni salad, a scoop of steamed rice and the selected side of cucumber salad. The shrimp were perfectly cooked, nice and juicy. The pasta salad was delicious, but the side of cukes was outstanding, with tangy vinegar and plenty of garlic. I’d go back for the flavorful salad alone.
The menu has the usual plate-lunch specials like katsu chicken, loco moco, Huli Huli chicken, pineapple Shoyu pork ribs and a combo plate. Visit: facebook.com/haolehawaiiangrindz
Gumbo champs
The Mumbo Jumbo Gumbo Cook-off in Soda Springs Park in Manitou brought together teams of gumbo chefs, amateurs and professionals, for bragging rights for the best rich stew, best showmanship and People’s Choice. Drum roll, please for the winners.
Amateur:
• First — Chevalier Guillotte, team Chevy’s Gumbo
• Second — Gwen Hamilton, team Maw Maw’s
• Third — Isaiah Lewis, team Man-Nola-Tou
Professional:
• First place — Sacred Ground Café
• Second – Alchemy – Not Just a Pub
• Third — Street Foodie
Showmanship Winner — Paul Haas, team Bayou Boys
People’s Choice Winner — Isaiah Lewis, team Man-Nola-Tou
Spring in the air
Colorado Farm and Art Market is having spring markets at Hillside Community Center, 925 S. Institute St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates: March 26, April 9, 23, May 14 and 28. There will be handcrafted art, baked goods, breads, preserves, woodworking pieces, ceramics, micro greens, eggs, meat, mushrooms and candles. Visit tinyurl.com/2p9hbyc8
Beer dinners
Local Relic at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., is hosting monthly Battle of the Bevvies dinners, featuring a rotating match-up between beverage operators.
The second dinner will be 6 p.m. April 10. For $100, plus tax and gratuity, you get five-courses with beer and cocktail pairings for each course. Brent Beavers of Immerse Cuisine and diners will judge who paired their courses best from Grant Goodwiler, owner and head brewer of Local Relic versus Anastacio GarciaLiley, owner of Araucana Bespoke Cocktails. During the pairing adventure, you will have the introduction of each course of food by Beavers, the brewer and the mixologist.
That’s a lot of alcohol. It’s recommended to plan an Uber or Lyft ride home. For tickets, visit tinyurl.com/35atbzk9
