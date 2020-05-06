Talk about unfortunate timing. In December, Greg Howard, with co-owners, opened Slingers Smokehouse & Saloon. Then, in mid-March, they were forced to close in-house dining because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
But Howard and his partners were stlll on a mission to serve up smoked meats. Solution? Open the second stage of their ‘cue operation: Slinger’s Pit Stop kiosk, 5830 Omaha Blvd., which was a former Bikini Xpress coffee spot. The drive-thru location is in the parking lot in front of the Smokehouse where the smoker is located along with a huge kitchen to prepare food for grab-and-go.
Slinger’s Pit Stop opened April 17 and cars started lining up for drive- thru service at 6 a.m. And why not? You can get breakfast sandwiches with optional smoked meats to munch with a latte. Lunch menu kicks in at 11 a.m. featuring generously filled sandwiches with pulled pork or chicken, brisket or burnt ends with a selection of sides. Go for the burnt ends ($8) with bacon jam and onion straws. Doused with house-made spicy barbecue sauce, it makes for a delicious meal. Don’t pass on sides. The smoked baked beans are amazing, baked down into a sweet-savory-molasses-y-flavor that would put most Boston bakeds bean to shame.
Hungry for more than a sandwich? Smoked meats can be purchased by the pound and sides by the pint and half pint. Hours are 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Call ahead or order online. Details: 424-7664, facebook.com/pg/slingers pitstop.
According to Slinger’s Pit Stop’s Facebook page, it has also teamed up with Alchemy Pub, 2625 W. Colorado Ave., to offer limited select menu items from both eateries. Each location will still have their full menu available also. Alchemy details: Takeout 2 to 8 p.m. daily, 471-0887, facebook.com/ AlchemyPubColorado.