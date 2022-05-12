The Mactory — Gourmet Mac N Cheese, 125 N. Spruce St. (formerly Happy Belly Tacos), is where you will find the ultimate comfort food: macaroni and cheese crowned with a variety of toppings. There are 11 signature topping options, including the ultrarich and delicious birria, or you can build your own bowl choosing from more than 40 items such as shrimp, salmon, fried chicken and sausage.
“I’ve always been told I make the best mac and cheese,” said Alton Blue, the owner, with his wife, Maria, and mastermind behind the signature topping creations. “When I travel for my other business, I can never find mac and cheese that I like. I use only real cheese, none of that neon yellow-colored stuff. I put three types of cheese and heavy cream in my recipe.”
Of course, for the purist, you can have a bowl of comfort plain. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-344-5115, facebook.com/MactoryCS
Chefs on parade
The American Culinary Federation, Pikes Peak Chapter held its Culinary Passport April 23 at the Skills Academy Vocational Center. There were 18 culinary teams representing 18 countries. Attendees were given tokens to vote for favorite dishes. The chefs pulled out all the stops for the event, cooking an array of gourmet dishes. Here are the winners:
First place, John Lloyd, a culinary student at Pikes Peak Community College, representing Portugal, showcasing guava and pineapple ice cream.
Second place, Nathan Dirnberger, Grey Wolf Resort and Spa in Cripple Creek, representing the United States, showcasing elk chili with smoked cheddar, crema and crispy tortilla strips.
Third place, Patrick Swetnam, Pizzeria Rustica, representing Malta, showcasing chutney-glazed, slow-braised chicken, served with chakalaka (South African vegetable relish), served over crusty bread.
Silver Key event
Silver Key, in a partnership with the Pikes Peak Senior News, will host the Pikes Peak Region Senior Summit at The Antlers on June 15.
There is no charge to attend the Summit’s Benefit Breakfast and Expo; however, upon conclusion of the breakfast program, attendees will be invited to invest in the Silver Key mission with a donation. While there is no charge to attend, registration is required. A box lunch is available for $25 per person and must be pre-ordered and prepaid.
If you are a senior or have senior friends or family members, this event is for you. All the proceeds go to serve local older adults with a myriad resources and services.
To register for the summit, call 719-884-2300 or visit silverkey.org/senior-summit.
