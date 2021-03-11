Colorado Springs has new eatery to explore at boutique hotel downtown

Jay Gust, president and executive chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, has opened Homa Café & Bar in Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave.
Other Ascent Restaurants are Pizzeria Rustica and Tapateria. Brian Blasnek, who was executive chef at Pizzeria Rustica, has moved to Homa as the executive chef.
The urban chic Homa dominates the ground floor of the boutique hotel. The check-in desk for hotel guests is at one side of the oblong-shaped bar in the center of the dining space. Beyond the bar is a large, plant-filled Greenhaus — an area for events. More cozy seating is in nooks around the bar for dining.
The all-day menu features locally sourced foods, which are creatively fashioned into breakfast plates, salad bowls, hand pies (palm-size, flaky crusted nibbles), sandwiches and desserts.
“Nothing is priced above $15,” Gust said.
The Amiko ($15) sandwich was amazing made with The Sourdough Boulangerie bread toasted with plenty of flavorful butter to serve as the host for fall-apart braised miso short ribs. There were bits of yummy umami-flavored mushrooms mixed with the meat.
“They’re shitake mushrooms,” Gust said. “They are rehydrated, sliced and soaked in a soy sauce mixture. Then dehydrated again and cooked.”
It’s just one example of the care and detail being taken by the chefs at the new eatery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Details: 245-0046, kinshiplanding.com.