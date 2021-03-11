Jay Gust, president and executive chef at Ascent Restaurant Group, has opened Homa Café & Bar in Kinship Landing, 415 S. Nevada Ave.
Other Ascent Restaurants are Pizzeria Rustica and Tapateria. Brian Blasnek, who was executive chef at Pizzeria Rustica, has moved to Homa as the executive chef.
The urban chic Homa dominates the ground floor of the boutique hotel. The check-in desk for hotel guests is at one side of the oblong-shaped bar in the center of the dining space. Beyond the bar is a large, plant-filled Greenhaus — an area for events. More cozy seating is in nooks around the bar for dining.
The all-day menu features locally sourced foods, which are creatively fashioned into breakfast plates, salad bowls, hand pies (palm-size, flaky crusted nibbles), sandwiches and desserts.
“Nothing is priced above $15,” Gust said.
The Amiko ($15) sandwich was amazing made with The Sourdough Boulangerie bread toasted with plenty of flavorful butter to serve as the host for fall-apart braised miso short ribs. There were bits of yummy umami-flavored mushrooms mixed with the meat.
“They’re shitake mushrooms,” Gust said. “They are rehydrated, sliced and soaked in a soy sauce mixture. Then dehydrated again and cooked.”
It’s just one example of the care and detail being taken by the chefs at the new eatery. Hours are 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday and 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Details: 245-0046, kinshiplanding.com.
South-side seafood
Thomas English, owner of English Dockside West, has moved his award-winning Southern seafood eatery to 3037 Jet Wing Drive, and calls it English Dockside Seafood & Grill. He operates his takeout and curbside business out of Billy Bowman’s kitchen, Billy’s Southern Pride Takeout and Catering.
“We have different menus and phone numbers,” Bowman said.
Hours at both places are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Call 391-1890 for Billy’s and 227-7732 for English Dockside.
Seeing green
Here are some places to be festive on St. Paddy’s Day:
• The Great British Food Co., 5905 Corporate Drive, offering full Irish lamb dinner, corned beef and cabbage, and Shamrock Martinis. Irish Scotty will be playing at 8 p.m. Call 598-2802.
• Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, offering a shepherd’s pie ready-to-cook meal and Rueben sandwich for the month of March. Visit tinyurl.com/wkf8ee97.
• Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom (several locations) offers Irish Red – ShamRocked red beer through March 21 and limited-time Irish nachos. Visit oldchicago.com.
Wine dinner
There will be a wine dinner at Joseph’s Fine Dining, 1603 S. Eighth St., at 7 p.m. March 24 with limited seating. For $85, you get a four-course meal paired with Napa Valley wines. Reservations at 630-3631.
