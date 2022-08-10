Tyler Schiedel and Cody Rilo, owners of Burrowing Owl, 1791 S. 8th St., have opened a second vegan outlet: Fern’s Diner + Drinkery, 4645 Fountain Ave., Cascade, formerly Mildred’s Café.

They are open for limited evenings serving a small menu.

“As we hire more staff and lock in our fry-cook skills, we will be adding more hours,” Schiedel said. “Over the next several weeks, we’ll add breakfast and lunch.”

On our first visit to the diner, the food was amazing. We had two burgers featuring Beyond Meat patties. I went with the ’80s Burger ($13), which was a delicious combination of A.1. sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onions and choice of tater tots or soup. I decided to try the green chili and was not disappointed. It’s one of the best I’ve had, loaded with plenty of green chile and beans simmered in a clean broth. I’d head up the pass any day for a bowl of it.

The Fiery Curd Burger ($13) we devoured was made with melty “cheese” curds, lettuce, tomato, Scotch pepper hot sauce served with tots — another surprisingly flavored combo. The burger buns were excellent and come from Out of the Bread Box, so they are gluten-free.

Hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. There’s a full bar. Details: 719-424-7667, tinyurl.com/ 2p9j9dcw

New taphouse

Johnny Noland has sold N3 Taphouse, 817 W. Colorado Ave., a converted firehouse. New owners are Max Nickelsburg, Scotty Razz, Phil Rooks, and Shelby Paul. They are calling the spot Summa Taphouse.

Nickelsburg and Razz are chefs who have worked together at several other establishments. Rooks heads up the bar, and Paul runs the front of the house. The menu is focused on global regional comfort food, “with a gourmet twist to elevate the dishes,” said Nickelsburg.

The menu is divided into three sections: D’ovens ($12 each) with dishes cooked in mini-Dutch ovens like chicken and wine (coq au vin), New Mex stew, orzo tagine, sausage and peppers, and a dessert cobbler; Fork n Knife ($14 to $30 each) with meatball marinara, blintzes, Creole fried chicken, Western cheesesteak and burger picnic (four different sliders on Hawaiian rolls); and Sides n Stuff ($5 to $8) with salads, hummus, crostini and side potatoes.

There’s a full bar. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-444-8487, facebook.com/SummaCOS.

