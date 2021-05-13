Angel and Angie Jimenez, owners of Jarrito Loco, have moved the eatery to 315 W. Colorado 105 in Monument (a former Village Inn), where they are continuing to serve recipes perfected by Angel’s grandmother Maria.
They were originally at 582 W. Colorado 105 in Monument in the Safeway shopping center. The much larger space has been freshened up, giving it a Mexican fiesta feel.
For a taste, try the lunch specials through 3 p.m. weekdays. For $11.75, select enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, tostadas, caldo de pollo or flautas. Each plate includes rice, beans and soda. Happy hour all day Wednesdays with $5.50 specials.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 487-9808, jarloco.com.
More Mexican food
Charritos House Mexican Restaurant 2, at 292 W. Colorado 105 in Palmer Lake, is the second location for the Larkspur-based eatery. The dining room is small, but outdoor seating is plentiful with a large patio in the back and tables scattered around the front yard. The menu is packed with Mexican dishes, with a few salad and hamburger selections. Small bar menu. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Details: 309-6159, charritoshouse.com.
Smoked chicken
Michael Hudgins, owner of Gold Tooth Annie’s, 205 Main St. in Security, has brought back his bestselling smoked chicken. He and his late wife, Lei, had Gold Tooth Annie cafe in Fountain from 1995 to 2007, where he had a large following of fans of his smoked meat.
Smoked chicken quarters were a top seller.
“It’s been difficult to figure how many chickens to make each day,” he said in a recent email. “We sell out daily.”
New hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. Details: 247-3354, tinyurl.com/ucytan3n.
Mini Aspen food event
Historically, Father’s Day weekend in Aspen has been devoted to the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19 and is scheduled this year in September.
The Little Nell Culinary Fest, offered by the Little Nell, is a miniversion of the classic featuring Relais & Châteaux chefs June 17 to 20. It promises to be an over-the-top event filled with elegant and casual meals from world-class chefs and expert sommeliers. Tickets are $1,000 per person for the Culinary Fest Package; prices increase to $1,100 Sunday. The package includes seats to all of the weekend’s events. There is an à la carte menu from which to choose events ranging from $100 to $450 per seat, too. Those who purchase the Culinary Fest Package will receive 40% off accommodations at The Little Nell.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/rhyf9f93.
contact the writer: 636-0271.