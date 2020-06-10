Colorado Springs has another ramen place nearby to slurp noodles

Sarah and Mike Hoard, owners of Ramen Chops Noodle Bar, 491 W. Colorado 105, Monument, are first-time restaurant owners but are not new to the business.
“We have a combined 50 years of experience in the business,” Mike said. “We met in 2001 in Florida where we were opening a restaurant for a Mongolian barbecue chain. We moved to Colorado in 2006 when I was a general manager for Bone Fish Grill.”
For Sarah, it was the love of the restaurant industry that inspired the eatery.
“Our kids and the industry were the inspiration to start our own concept,” she said. “We wanted our kids to learn the meaning of working hard and contribute to the community. And make healthy food fresh and from scratch.”
The concept is fast-casual, fixed-price, house-designed dishes or build-your-own ramen noodle bowls.
Customized bowls start with a choice of ramen noodles, rice noodles, zucchini or undon. Next, flavorful dashi, miso or chicken broth is ladled on. Then toppings. Choose from 13 veggies, six proteins, six sauces and 11 garnishes.
If that’s all too bewildering, go with one of the house-designed numbers like The Meso Spicy ($6.93 small, $9.63 large or $5.93 kids with a drink). The large bowl is plentiful and jam-packed with bold, spicy flavors from kimchi, shishito peppers, sambal, la yu chili oil and scallions, then deliciously balanced with sweet honey sesame chicken and earthy udon noodles.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. They are set up for social distancing dine-in and takeout. Details: 481-3569, ramenchops.com.