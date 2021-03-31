Araucana Bespoke Cocktails at The Carter Payne, 320 S. Weber St., has opened. It’s Anastacio GarciaLiley’s new venture of creating creative flavored libations.
Why the name Araucana?
“The Araucana is a breed of domestic chicken from Chile,” GarciaLiley said. “The cocks have very colorful tail feathers.”
The name fits since he is known for shaking up some very distinctive cocktails, like the Sabor ($12) martini, made with Rose Rock Scottish gin, dry vermouth, coriander vinegar, black garlic and garnished with blue cheese olives, or the Strawberry Gochujang Ramos Gin Fizz ($17), garnished with a petite strawberry shortcake. He’s a Johnson and Wales trained chef and makes all his infused syrups for drinks and the garnishes like the mini shortcake.
He joins other beverage and food outlets at the reimagined chapel, which includes Local Relic Artisan Ales, Immerse Cuisine, Breakfast 4 Dinner (temporarily closed) and The Cellar wine bar. Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 10am. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details: 306-5006, carterpayne.se.
Dine out
Pikes Peak Restaurant Week is April 9 to 18. Restaurants will be offering multi-course meals at one of three price tiers: $15, $25 or $35 per person. Get a free web-based app for the Restaurant Week Passport to see participants and menus. Check in and “redeem” your meal to win one of four grand prize giveaways worth more than $250. Visit tinyurl.com/55tadc7a.
Spring shopping
The Colorado Farm and Art Market has a few early outdoor markets at Hillside Community Center, 925 S Institute St., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11, 25, May 9 and 23. Farmers, ranchers, artists and food vendors sell only locally grown and produced products. Summer hours for the market will be 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays at the Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., June 9 to Oct. 9, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road. Visit farmandartmarket.com.
