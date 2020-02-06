Colorado Springs has a new Korean eatery that is the real-deal

We discovered real-deal Korean food at Tasty Korean Restaurant, 1609 Lashelle Way (South Academy Boulevard and I-25). The occasion was the Golden Lotus Foundation’s Korean Lunar New Year Lunch Buffett.
Owner Misun Garrett, with daughter Elizabeth Garrett, served an eight-course authentic Korean meal complete with rice, barley tea and angel bun with vanilla ice cream. From kimbop (seasoned vegetables rolled in seaweed) to bulgogi (thin sliced marinated beef) to japchae (glass noodles with beef and sauteed vegetables), everything was spot on delicious. The cucumber kimchi was especially appreciated since it was spicy hot like you’d get in Korea. Not a watered-down version that often arrives in banchan (side dishes) at most restaurants stateside.
The most unusual treat served was the angel bun.
“These are a snack my mom grew up eating in Korea,” Elizabeth said. “It’s fried bread that they dipped in sugar. When we opened the restaurant, I suggested we put these on the menu. They are so good. My dad suggested adding toppings.”
They look a lot like a doughnut, but are not as sugary. They are best right out of the fryer. Hours for the eatery are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Details: 576-0680, facebook.com/tastykorean
New culinary grads
Brent Beavers, executive chef and culinary trainer at AspenPointe Cafe at Citizens Service Center, 1675 Garden of the Gods Road, graduated seven students from his program Dec. 19.
“We’re here to celebrate today,” he said at the ceremony. “Here to celebrate a group of people who made a decision a month or so ago to change and grow. It can be scary. The fear of trying something new. I’m honored they decided to change their path.”
AspenPointe provides assistance to those with behavioral health-related issues, offering counseling services, substance abuse treatment, along with career and educational services. The goal is to provide multiple avenues to help people find a treatment that will work.
“I believe in this program,” said Jeff McCray, sous chef and assistant culinary trainer at AspenPointe Café. “We change people. It’s great to see them learn and go out into the world and succeed.”
The AspenPointe culinary program is 16 weeks, working five hours a day in the cafe and attending classes.
“We have placed students in 30 local restaurants,” Beavers said.
Visit aspenpointe.org.
V-Day cookies
Cristal Breitbeil, owner of The Pop coffee kiosk, 1802 Dominion Way, is selling Valentine’s Day boxes of eight frosted and chocolate-dipped heart cookies with a small stuffed animal for $9. Place orders through Monday. Pick up anytime the week of Valentine’s Day. Call the cookie line 650-1908.
Bubba’s to the rescue
With the closing of Bar Louie, Colorado Springs’ Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., is stepping up to exchange any valid Bar Louie gift card, up to $25, for a free entree certificate. Gift cards with a value greater than $25 can be exchanged for a dinner-for-two certificate. Free appetizer passes may also be exchanged for a free appetizer card. Offer good through Feb. 29.