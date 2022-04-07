Colorado Springs newest food hall, The Well–A Gathering Place, 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave., has opened.

It is spearheaded by restaurateur Russ Ware, who is also a partner in four other eateries including Epiphany restaurant, the Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House.

The new food hall shares space with the Philanthropy Collective, which is a consortium of philanthropic organizations and individuals.

The Gift Horse is a bar that anchors the food hall and is managed by Justin Anderson with Colorado-based Simpatico Hospitality. The inviting, curving bar is the welcoming starting point at the front door to the hall, which swipes through the open space to a back entrance to the patio.

The coffee station greets guest as they enter the space and leads them to a fully stocked cocktail bar. Four restaurant concepts share a wall on the opposite side of the Gift Horse bar.

Eateries include:

• Dun Sun, a new concept by Nina Lee, owner of 503W, offering Asian fusion street foods. There are signature tacos, bowls and sandwiches on the menu.

• Noble Burger is from Noah Heaney and Ryan Gorby, who are introducing a concept featuring Midwestern comfort food like burgers, candied pork belly, fried cheese curds, shakes and sides.

• Red Star Deli is by Israel Fernandez and Wil Bravo from Chicago with a concept of chef-inspired, deli-style sandwiches, subs, salads and charcuterie options. There are grab-and-go salads and sandwiches offered, too.

• Kumbala Pozoleria & Barbacoa, also by Fernandez and Bravo, is a concept for authentic Mexican dishes made to order and are gluten-free.

Food truck cook-off

719 Battle of The Food Trucks will be at Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center, 530 Communication Circle, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 15. It is presented by Phil Long Dealerships and co-chaired by organizers Holly Hand, owner of Cowgirl Kettle Corn Colorado Springs food truck and Bri Naylor, co-owner of Solsage Food Truck.

For $30, you get 10 tasting tickets to sample food from more than 30 food trucks. Same-day tickets are $35 with admission to the tasting, starting at 12:30 p.m. The family-friendly event will have live music, games, face painting, entertainment, a people’s choice competition, local guest chef judges and a beer garden (for 21 and older).

Additional tasting packs of 10 tickets are available for $15 with your wristband showing you already purchased your gate pass.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Mount Carmel Veteran Services Center. Visit tinyurl.com/94z869a5 for tickets.

Steak night Fridays

Colorado Coffee Merchants, 302 E. Fillmore St., might not be the first place to come to mind when looking for an intimate place for a steak dinner. But think again.

“This was something I’d been thinking about for about five years,” said owner Eric Umenhofer, “I had to get a liquor license and, when I finally got it, the pandemic shut things down. Finally in December I decided it was time to do this for our celebration of 18 years in business.”

The menu is small and simple. He’s grilling an 8-ounce filet from Ranch Foods Direct and baking potatoes and roasting carrots. The steaks are cooked to your preferred doneness.

Big potatoes come steaming hot and fluffy served with a generous side of grated cheddar, sour cream, butter and sliced green onions. The roasted carrots are drizzled with a balsamic glaze and served on a bed of fresh baby spinach. The savory juices from the carrots dress the greens to perfection. Cost is $44, and comes with a cocktail.

Desserts sold separately and are from Steffi’s Confections owned by Stephanie Lyman. The steak dinners are served on Fridays 5 to 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited to four tall tables that seat two. There is more seating available at the bar. Reservations at 719-473-8878. Visit facebook.com/umpireestate.

Opening-day specials

What would Major League Baseball opening day Thursday be without a hot dog in your hand — even if you’re not

Karrie Williams, who with her husband, Mark Jakusovszky, co-own Colonel Mustard’s Sandwich Emporium, 1412 S. 21st St., will be offering their Colonel Coneys, which are all beef Boar’s Head franks, Quarter Master with chili, cheese and onions and World’s Best Wurst with pepperoncini, tomato, sweet onion and mustard on a fresh hoagie.

Bonus: Everyone who wears a Rockies baseball cap into the shop on opening day will be included in a drawing for a free lunch for two. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. Details: 719 -203-4743, colmustardsandwich.com.

