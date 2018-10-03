Evelyn Davila is Puerto Rican with a flair for cooking. Her husband is from Argentina with a fistful of his mother’s Argentine empanada recipes.
This combo resulted in the creation of Empanadas Milonga, which can be found at Pikes Peak Market, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., noon to 4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The selection of empanada fillings varies from week to week, but all are delicious topped with salsa criolla, a mild bell pepper condiment with hints of garlic and parsley.
Cost is $19.14 for a half-dozen and $36.36 for a dozen. Details: 243-3597, facebook.com/empanadasmilonga.
Just what the doctor ordered
Penrose-St. Francis Health Services chefs, including Bill Poulin, executive chef; Brian Knutson, nutrition services manager; and Mark Mills, sous chef, swept the second annual Colorado Hospital Chef’s Competition. They took top honors in all the categories entered: Judges’ Best Entree, Judges’ Best Dessert, Overall Peoples’ Choice Award and Overall Chef of the Year Award. This annual event is a fundraiser for The Children’s Treehouse Foundation and its Children’s Lives Include Moments of Bravery program, which supports children whose parents have been diagnosed with cancer.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Christopher Davies, founder of Wine Country Network, talks about the Denver International Wine Festival at The Denver Marriott Westminster, 7000 Church Ranch Road, Westminster. The Pairsine Chefs Fine Food & Wine Pairing Competition is Nov. 1. VIP tickets cost $185 for admission at 5 to 9 p.m. and general admission tickets cost $120 for admission at 6 to 9 p.m. The Grand Tasting of International Wines is Nov. 2. VIP ticket are $185 for admission 4 to 9 p.m. and general admission tickets are $95 for admission 6 to 9 p.m. The Julie & Julia Champagne Tribute Luncheon at The Omni Interlocken Hotel, 500 Interlocken Blvd., Broomfield, is 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Nov. 3. For $120 you get a reception, a Champagne sabering demonstration, luncheon and the “Julie & Julia” movie. Visit denverwinefest.com.
• Nicholas Blake and Charlie Snow, owners of Papa Bear Takeout Pizza Kitchen, 243 Washington St., Monument, talk about the artisan pies they make and their plans for expansion. Hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 1 to 9 p.m. Sundays.
Details: 418 2070, papabearpizzas.com.
• Brian Mark, general manager of Oskar Blues Fooderies, 118 N. Tejon St., talks about the restaurant’s anniversary party, new menu, new beer options and Oktoberfest plans. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.
Details: 375-1925, oskarbluesfooderies. com.
• Sharon Dahlen, owner of Cherokee’s of Manitou Gallery and Cheese Shop, 351 Manitou Ave., talks about the unique collection of cheese, charcuterie and Colorado-made condiments she offers in her cheese shop. Details: 685-3508, cherokeesofmanitou.com.