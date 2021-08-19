You could measure the growth of the Colorado Springs Greek Festival by the number of sandwiches sold.
Or how long the lines have gotten for sandwiches.
Or that now it can afford “the technology” to count how much sandwiches were sold.
Jake Topakas, the festival’s director, doesn’t know exactly how many people attended recent installments of the three-day festival, which marked its 21st anniversary in 2019 and took 2020 off due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fest returns this weekend.
He does know that in 2019, festival staff sold 1,850 gyro sandwiches. Topakas only knows that because they employed an electronic point-of-sale system for the first time in 2019. That was one of his decisions as he took over the role of festival director.
So the sandwich count from previous years might be a mystery, as is a ballpark number for overall attendance.
But you can take Topakas’ word for it when he talks about the festival’s consistent rise in popularity. He was around when his father helped start the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in 1997 and when the church launched the festival a couple of years later to help pay its bills.
In the same year, Topakas and his brother, Telly, opened a Greek restaurant now known as Jake and Telly’s Greek Taverna in Old Colorado City.
The family’s Greek takeover-of-sorts came after moving here from Philadelphia. Back then, Topakas didn’t see much of a Greek presence in Colorado Springs.
That’s grown, too.
“People here didn’t know much about Greek food, the people, the traditions, the dancing,” he said. “I feel like we were able to bring a type of education about a culture they didn’t know.”
When he opened his restaurant, for example, the menu consisted of cheeseburgers and other American bar food with sparse Greek offerings. A few years in, Topakas noticed the Greek fare was outselling everything else, prompting a menu overhaul.
He says it feels similar these days at the Greek Festival, when people from all types of backgrounds happily come to his church for food, drinks, dancing and collective cheers of “Opa!”
“It’s like you’re in Greece for a weekend,” Topakas said. “It feels very joyous for everyone there.”
It’s especially joyous for the church’s members, who have also grown in number. When the church canceled the 2020 festival because of COVID-19, leaders realized they no longer had to rely on money from the festival to keep the doors open. The congregation’s stewardship is paying the bills now.
“We voted to still have the festival, though,” Topakas said. “It’s become such a special time to get the people in the parish together.”
He brings up the Greek word “parea,” which he says refers to “people hanging out together and enjoying each other’s company.”
That will be on full display at the Greek Festival. Parea, he said, will be experienced by all.
“The most special thing is to show Colorado Springs our culture and not just our culture but our belief system,” he said.
To make that happen is a lot of work, especially for a restaurant owner and father of two young kids.
“It’s overwhelming,” he said. “But when the purpose of it is the most important thing in my life, and Christ is the most important thing in my life, you get through it.”
And he’s happy, too.
“You should see my smile by the end of the weekend,” he said. “It’s pretty big.”