Cheyenne Mountain High School graduate Kai Dickson has made movies since he was 5.
The time investment is paying off. Now a Savannah College of Art and Design student, he recently won the photographer award, along with his team, for the short film “The Void” at the Southeast EMMY Student Production Awards.
“Without film, I’d be missing a large part of who I am,” said Dickson in a self-portrait video he made earlier this year. He graduated from Cheyenne Mountain in 2016. “Once you make it, it’s there forever. It can outlive your own life.”
The annual ceremony allows the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences to recognize noteworthy achievements in television and media by high school and university students.
