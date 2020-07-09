Colorado Springs getting new game parlor

Joe Campana is preparing to open his second Supernova concept at 2521 W. Colorado Ave., around the end of July. It is called Nova West and is the seventh addition to his eclectic culinary empire, which includes The Rabbit Hole, Bonny & Read, Stir Coffee & Cocktails, Cork & Cask and Shame & Regret.
Like his first Supernova, 111 E. Boulder St., it will have the same vibe with a lineup of vintage arcade games, shelves of spirits and beers and great food to feed your inner child. Just one example: the Asteroids ($15), a basket of fries, tots, mini corndogs, mac-n-cheese bites, pickle fries, and onion rings served with house made ranch. Hours will be 1:30 pm to 2 a.m. daily. Visit supernovabarcade.com.
Culinary incubator
Aaron Ewton, owner of Atlas Restaurant Group , is behind the opening of CO.A.T.I., a culinary incubator in a 13,000-square-foot space on South Tejon Street, and he’s looking for vendors.
In a news release he says, “Our goal is to provide operational support to enthusiasts and local chefs and remove the barriers that prevent them from breaking out on their own.”
Pikes Peak Brewing Lager House, which is under construction, shares space now in the building. Ewton is looking for vendors who will offer foods with international flare.
Concepts lined up now are Anju Korean Eats by Adres Velez, owner of Piglatin Cocina. Other potential tenants include Ephemera Dinners and Roll Up Food Truck. Visit CoatiUprise.com/Vendor-Application.
Buffalo Gals Grilling roaming
There are more ways to feast on Santa Maria-style tri tip. Kathy Dreiling, co-owner with Michelle Talarico of Buffalo Gals Grilling, will be setting up their rig at Ivywild School, 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday’s and Fridays. While enjoying libations from Bristol Brewing Co. and Axe and the Oak Whiskey House, you can nosh tri tip, nine-spice chicken, BBQ plates, pulled chicken, appetizers and sides. Details: 635-0200, buffalogalsgrilling.com.
Two new spirits
1350 Distilling, 520 E Pikes Peak Ave., has introduced two new spirits: Wingman Gin and Code Four 115 Proof Straight Bourbon Whiskey. Each of its beverages are dedicated to a branch of the military or first responders. Wingman Gin is in honor of the Air Force. The Code Four whiskey is in honor of those in law enforcement. The gin is a Colorado Proud product made with Colorado sugar beet sugar and is gluten-free.
