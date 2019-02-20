Poke is appearing around town, as locals show they like the traditional Hawaiian dish of raw fish, soy sauce, sesame oil, seaweed, onion and pepper flakes. Here’s a look at a couple of new spots for poke (pronounced poh-kay) and one on the horizon.
At the new International Poke Co., 122 Tracker Drive, you’ll find a global take on the dish beyond the traditional rendition. Think kung pao albacore, Korean barbecued salmon, leche de tigre (tiger’s milk) ahi tuna and Southwest shrimp poke with avocado salsa verde and jalapeños, garnished with chile lime crunch. You can create your own poke bowl combo from the selection of seafood and veggies.
For the uninitiated, a poke bowl starts with a foundation of either white rice, glass noodles, brown rice, forbidden black rice or mixed greens. Choose from toppings such as roasted corn, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, radishes, napa cabbage, edamame and shredded nori, to name a few. Seafood additions include ahi tuna, albacore tuna, Atlantic salmon and cooked shrimp. Prices at International Poke Co. are $12 for a classic bowl, $14 for a grand bowl and $13 fpr a poke wrap. Market salads go for $3. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Details: 204-4466, internationalpoke.com.
Try DIY poke bowls at the newly opened Menya — Ramen and Poke, 1645 Briargate Parkway, a Denver-based chain where you create Japanese-inspired noodle dishes and, of course, poke. Try the eatery’s selections or do your own thing. Prices top out at $12.50 per set bowls. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily. Details: 374-4278, menyacolorado.com.
Coming to downtown is Kanaloa Poke, 333 N. Tejon St., another Joe Campana eatery. Kanaloa is a Hawaiian god of the ocean associated with long-distance voyaging and healing. He and his brother Kane created ponds of fish to feed their people.
More Asian flavors
Kung F Tea, 7489 N. Academy Blvd., is your headquarters for bubble tea. The New York City-based chain has a menu of milk teas and espresso coffee. Hours: 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 999-5699, kungfutea.com.