Movie theaters may still be closed, but drive-in theaters are proving to be quite popular during the pandemic.
The latest Colorado Springs pop-up drive-in comes courtesy of Brady’s Rental, although technically it’s more of a drive-to-an-outdoor-movie than a traditional drive-in. Guests drive to Brady’s, 1412 N. Corona St., and park along the street or designated areas. Brady’s will have 70, 10-by-10-foot squares so people can social distance as they sit in lawn chairs or lay on blankets in front of the big screen.
The special-event rental company will be hosting its first free event on Saturday. “Incredibles 2” will be shown on a large inflatable movie screen. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can bring their own food.
“We are shooting for a 7 p.m. start time depending on how dark it is,” said event coordinator Justin Tyrrell. “It is completely free to everyone in our community. We have a large driveway and landscaped area in front of our store where everyone can sit and enjoy. We are offering free popcorn and lemonade.”
Brady’s has hosted drive-in events before the pandemic and is aiming to host them once a month throughout the summer. Visit the Brady’s Rental Facebook page to stay up to date on their offerings this summer.
RELATED:
When will drive-in theater closest to Colorado Springs open for 2020?
Rocky Mountain Vibes to hold second drive-in movie night in Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs brewery starts drive-in movies to give customers social and safe option