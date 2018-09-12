Three dining concepts under one roof were recently opened at 528 S. Tejon St. in the former Southside Johnny’s by Drew Shader, owner of Denver-based Atomic Provisions, the parent company of Denver Biscuit Co., Fat Sully’s NY Pizza and Atomic Cowboy.
It’s primarily a bar offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. The large space, with high ceilings and brick walls, has a bar in the middle and booths around the edges with several glass garage doors opening the inside to the outside.
One recent Tuesday, a buzz was going at 9 a.m. And why not? Who could resist the huge, fluffy biscuits full of unhealthy and delicious fillings — primarily bacon and fried chicken served from the Denver Biscuit Co. menu? The “DBC Club” biscuit even has bacon AND fried chicken. The Franklin is a veritable heart attack on a plate, with crispy fried chicken and strips of smoky bacon stacked on top of a buttermilk biscuit, gooey cheddar melted over the meats, and thick sausage gravy poured over the whole thing. Nothing kicks a hangover faster than foods like these. This menu is served 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Fat Sully’s pizza menu is served 11 a.m. to 2 a.m., with a couple of salads, chicken parm, lasagna, garlic knots and wings in addition to pizza. And whether you’re working on a hangover or curing it, Atomic Cowboy has you covered. Details: 208-4770, atomiccowboy.net.
Creamy rolls
I spotted i-Cool Thai Ice Cream, 6820 N. Academy Blvd., in the same strip mall that is home to Lemongrass Bistro. I’d heard and seen videos of rolled ice cream but never had seen it made. The process took about two minutes and was as much fun to watch as the ice cream is to eat. The prep man plopped a chunk of avocado and about a cup of blueberries in an extremely cold metal circle that resembled a big pizza pan. He poured a cup of flavored milk-based liquid around the fruit. As the base started freezing, he manipulated the mixture, chopping with sharp little paddles, and kneading it like bread until the ice cream started looking fluffy. As it froze he spread it out evenly in a thin rectangle. Then he pushed a spatula along the side to make a roll. He continued this process across the rectangle until there were enough rolls to fill a cup. Toppings included a selection of fresh fruit and candies. Details: 308-6422, icoolthaiicecream.business.site.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Debbie Hinnen, advanced practice nurse and certified diabetes educator at the UCHealth Memorial Hospital Outpatient Diabetes Clinic, talks about the Community Diabetes Expo at Penrose Cancer Center, 2222 N. Nevada Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 22. The event is free. Details: 776-5536, tinyurl.com/yc2q6wr2.
• Drew Shader, owner of Denver-based Atomic Provisions, talks about the opening of the eatery’s fourth location at 528 S. Tejon St. Details: 208-4770, atomiccowboy.net.
• Suwanna Sumnieng Meyer, owner of Chaang Thai — Inspired Thai Cuisine, 7525 N. Academy Blvd., talks about her eatery and her Bangkok Street Food event noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 14. For $20, see a cooking demonstration and sample Thai boat noodles, grilled pork with sticky rice, pad Thai, crying tiger, papaya salad, Thai special dessert and Thai iced tea. Three sessions: noon to 1 p.m., 1 to 2 p.m. and 2 to 3 p.m. Tickets at tinyurl.com/ya2fg5cf. Details: 594-4471, chaangthaicos.com.
• Mario Vasquez, executive chef and co-owner of Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social, 15 S. Tejon St., talks about his vast culinary background, the new menu and bar drinks and upcoming events at the eatery. Details: 428-3002, coloradocraftsocial.com.