Two words: Torchy’s Tacos.
The taco shop is open at 1358 InterQuest Parkway with a menu of unique tacos. You’ll find breakfast tacos, appetizers, Damn Good Taco (signature) tacos, salads, burritos, appetizers and sides, including the Lil’ Nookies, which are fried chocolate chip cookie balls of goodness.
I tried the Hillbilly Queso, which was the basic green chile queso upgraded with chorizo and spicy chile oil drizzle. One of the best versions of queso I’ve tried to date. I definitely will return for that.
I learned that the Trailer Park taco has been a popular Torchy’s classic since 2006, when the chain first got it’s start in Austin, Texas.
“I wanted to do different styles of tacos never seen before in Austin,” said founder Mike Rypka.
When he started the business with a food trailer, he thought about trailer park food. Like fried chicken with green chiles. Then he added lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar jack cheese with poblano sauce on a flour tortilla.
“It’s been a winner,” he said. “It’s never coming off the menu.”
Want to have some fun with your taco? You can make it “trashy” by removing the lettuce and adding green chile queso. That’s the direction I went, with the trashy Trailer Park taco. How can you go wrong with crispy fried chicken smothered in gooey, spicy cheese queso?
The other tacos sampled were amazingly creative and tasty. Add to that excellent margaritas made with freshly daily squeezed lime juice, and there you have what food dreams are made of. Details: 235-5000, torchystacos.com.
To market, to market
The Colorado Farm and Art Market with Solid Rock Community Development will have two free farmers markets at Mission Trace Shopping Center, 3175 S. Academy Blvd., noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and Nov. 20. The SRCD is a nonprofit that offers a food pantry for those in need of food. Visit facebook.com/SRCDC1.
The Colorado Farm and Art Market’s Winter Wonderland Holiday Market will be at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 11. Holiday breads, foods and crafts will be featured. Visit facebook.com/farmandartmarket.
Jump on the bus
The Local Motive party bus crawls offer spooky fun for adults. The first bus for the Halloween Costume Contest Crawl, 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, sold out like hot cakes. They geared up a second bus for the evening. For a $35 ticket, you visit four local bars for drink specials at each stop. There will be karaoke, dancing, giveaways, water, chips and candy on the bus.
For the party animal who had too much fun Saturday, sign up for the Hangover Brunch Crawl, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday. For $35, you go to four locations to get brunch foods and bloody mary specials.
Visit localmotiveevents.com.
Cheers
Travis and Niki Fields, owners of FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Frontage Road, are planning to open Neat Whiskey House, 2480 N. Powers Frontage Road, in November.
“It’s in the small building that connects to the beer garden opposite our tap room,” Travis said. “We built out the space to be a high-end, whiskey- focused cocktail bar. We will have lots of different options for whiskeys, as well as lots of non-whiskey cocktails, and wine. There will be an exclusive food menu, separate from the menu for the brewery.”
Visit facebook.com/NeatWhiskey House to keep up to date on the progress.
Festive holiday dinner
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susannas Comfort Cuisine, will have her Holiday Pop-Up dinner 5:30-8 p.m. Nov. 11. For $65, you get six courses with three drink pairings and trivia prizes. Seating is very limited. For reservations, email susanna@susannascomfortcuisine.com.
Holiday road trip
Gaylord Rockies, 6700 N. Gaylord Rockies Blvd., Aurora, will offer Saving Christmas featuring Elf Christmas, Mistletoe Village with Mrs. Claus’ Christmas Traditions storytelling, a gingerbread decorating corner, Build-A-Bear Workshop and photos with Santa Nov. 19-Jan. 2. Overnight packages and event tickets can be purchased at ChristmasatGaylordRockies.com. Advance online reservations are required for ticketed events.
