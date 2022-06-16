Tokki_CO, 182 E Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., is a new must-try Korean and Japanese tapas and cocktail bar. It’s in the former Motif space, behind Walter’s Bistro. Follow the walkway between Walter’s and Duca’s Neapolitan Pizza to find it. Look for a hot-pink bunny silhouette neon sign on a wooden patio fence.
“We are waiting for the city to approve our official sign,” said Peter Choe, one of three partners who have opened the eatery. “The bunny is our logo and our sign for the time being.”
The tapas menu is small for evening service and prepared by Andre Oh, another of the partners. He brings a strong culinary background to the kitchen crew, who are turning out presentations that are as stunning to see as they are delicious to eat.
At lunch, to-go food can be ordered online from the Tokki_GO menu, which includes a selection of bento boxes, bowls, salads, appetizers and sides. While cocktails take the starring role at the new place with plenty of unique, stylish and creative choices, all the food and drink offerings are impressive.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays for lunch; dinner is 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 5 to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and 5 to 10 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-375-0185, facebook.com/tokkicolorado.
Global dining
Ambli Global Cuisine, 5278 N. Nevada Ave., is offering a regional chef’s tasting dinner series created by executive chef Ricardo Morffin. The May series included a choice of Mediterranean, Asia and Italy. For $75 per person, plus tax and a 22% automatic gratuity, you get an eight- to nine-course menu. Each menu is offered per two people, so you must decide which region you both want to try. All three of the May offerings were exquisitely plated with dazzling flavors representative of that region. It’s difficult to decide which area to go for, since Morffin nailed the three regional flavors expertly. You can add a cocktail or wine pairing option for $50 per person.
Hours are 5 to 9 p.m. Sundays and Tuesdays through Thursdays and 5 to 9:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
Diner in white
Colorado experienced its first Le Dîner en Blanc on June 4 at the Auraria Campus in Denver. And what an experience the French-inspired, all-white dinner party proved to be.
For the uninitiated, François Pasquier hosted the first Le Dîner en Blanc in Paris in 1988. According to the announcement, it was a way to reconnect with old friends, but also a way to meet new ones. He suggested everyone wear white so they could find each other in the public space where the event was held. Now the festive event has grown into a global phenomenon. The Denver debut drew 1,500 people dressed in all white who arrived at the campus prepared for the classiest picnic most have ever attended, including yours truly.
Lauren Ripko, who owns Studio Q Events in Manitou Springs, and Denver-based Michael and Amber Handby brought the event to the Mile High City. (The latter duo threw last year’s Sundown Colorado sober music festival.)
“We felt Denver was primed for such a dazzling event as an increase of interest in fine living and fine dining has been noted over the years,” Ripko said in a statement. “We’ve looked forward to paving the way and establishing a long-standing tradition for our city.”
Wingding
Best of the West Wing Fest will take place at FH Beerworks, 2490 N. Powers Frontage Road, noon to 8 p.m. Aug. 6. More than 20 local restaurants and food trucks will put their best wings forward for bragging rights. You’ll get one wing from each competitor with your ticket to taste and judge. Tickets are on sale now. Cost is $50, $55 day of event; $65 for VIP tickets and $75 day of event. Kid tickets for ages 8-10 are $20. Military have a 10% discount with code MILITARYBIRD.
Visit bestofthewestwingfest.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.