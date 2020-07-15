There’s another new juice operation in town, while a longtime go-to place for fresh squeezed juice is celebrating an anniversary.
• Clean Juice, 1268 Interquest Parkway, has joined the many shops offering freshly squeezed juice. In addition to the predictable wellness juice creations, smoothies and acai bowls, there’s toasts and wraps on the menu. They are using USDA certified organic ingredients for drinks and foods.
Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 598-8140, cleanjuice.com.
• Ola Juice Bar, 27 E. Kiowa St., is celebrating its seventh year of offering healthy, fresh organic food and drink options to the Springs. Follow their social media for updates on fundraisers they host to support the community.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 633-3111, facebook.com/olajuicebar.