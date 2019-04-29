Step aside, Moons Over My Hammy. Urban Tandoor is bringing classic Indian dishes to the site of the former Denny’s at 8125 N. Academy Blvd. The eatery has been gutted and will have custom-made furnishings when it opens in early May.
“It’s urban rustic,” said co-owner Raymond Sandhu. “We have the space divided into conversation areas. We will have a buffet for lunch and fine dining at night. The menu will have intercontinental dishes, Indo-Chinese, pasta and tandoori dishes.”
Said co-owner Kanwal Jhand, “We have the largest tandoori oven in North America.”
The clay oven is fueled with charcoal and will reach more than 400 degrees. Five chefs will cook in the spacious open galley, led by executive chef Dev Singh, who has a dozen years of culinary experience in Indian restaurants. Details: 323-1492, tinyurl.com/y3v7uurh.
New name, new owners
The Villa, 75 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, has new owners and a new name. Meet Justin Kaye, owner of 105 Social House. He has hired Ruthie Poole, the executive chef at the former Moxie — Fresh Kitchen and Craft Cocktails, to run the kitchen and create the menu.
Poole has developed upscale menus with crowd-pleasing dishes. Dinner items we’d like to try are the charcuterie and cheese board for starters, braised lamb (lamb confit with polenta cakes, spinach, roasted tomatoes and au jus) for an entrée and brown butter pound cake with macerated blackberries, lemon curd and basil syrup for dessert.
And you can expect some vegan throwbacks from Poole’s time at Moxie. “I will be adding some vegetable-based proteins soon,” she said.
We hope the popular Moxie beet burger will make a comeback. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 481-2222, 105socialhouse.com.
New steak and chop place
Welcome the Rib & Chop House, 5935 Dublin Blvd., to the ‘hood, opening Monday. This is the Montana-based eatery’s first Colorado location. The chain also has sites in Utah and Wyoming. The restaurants are known for certified Angus beef steaks and their famous Chop House margaritas, a news release says. They have 30 craft beers on tap to enjoy with sports on HD big screens. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Happy hours are 3 to 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. to close on weekdays. Details: 597-2510, ribandchophouse.com.
Meet up
Join Eric Stewart, owner of Boz Catering Kitchen, 6628 Delmonico Drive, for his May is National BBQ Month, as he uses smokers and grills for meat at cooking classes and Boz Chef’s Tables. Classes are 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $55. Learn to make:
• May 8 — Tri-tip, smoked brisket and German dill cucumber salad.
• May 22 — Chicken wings, spatchcock chicken, IBC root beer and bacon barbecue sauce, and elote (Mexican street corn).
Chef’s Tables paired with wine are 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. and cost $40. Menus are:
• May 3 — Smoked brisket and tri-tip, cucumber salad, warm soft pretzel sticks and raspberry black pepper sorbet with prosecco.
• May 17 — Bruschetta grilled chicken, grilled stuffed Tuscan mushrooms, pancetta wrapped asparagus, grilled skirt steak with salsa verde, grilled peaches with mascarpone cream and sweet balsamic syrup.
• May 31 — Smoked pulled pork on brioche, bleu cheese coleslaw, smoked ribs with IBC root beer and bacon barbecue sauce, jalapeño cornbread and cheesecake stuffed sopapilla.
Reservations required. Details: 599-8109, bozcatering.com
Taste of Asia
The best way to discover the vast array of Asian eateries in town is to get a Passport to Asia. For $28 per fixed menu, you dine at six Asian restaurants weekly. Dinners are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Reservations required one week prior to the dinner. Contact Cynthia Aki, 271-5050, for order forms. Here’s the dinner lineup:
• Vietnamese, May 3, Saigon Wings.
• Filipino, May 6, You-Ka Café.
• Japanese, May 14, Bada.
• Korean, May 20, Korean Garden.
• Thai, May 28, Thai Mint.
• Chinese, June 3, Silver Pond.
contact the writer: 636-0271.