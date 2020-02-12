Colorado Springs gets first look at and taste of food at ViewHouse opening

Alex Rodriguez, executive chef at Denver Tech Center ViewHouse restaurant, is overseeing food preparation for the opening of the new ViewHouse in Colorado Springs.

 Teresa Farney, the gazette

The grand opening of the much anticipated ViewHouse, 7114 Campus Drive, is Thursday at 6 p.m. Cost is a $10 donation to support the nonprofit Angels of America’s Fallen.

There will be live music, local vendor tasting tables, meat carving station, food stations and complimentary signature cocktails and beverages.

The massive, 18,000 square-foot space includes a dining room, tavern, living room, rooftop patio, courtyard with lawn games and spectacular views of the Front Range. Other outdoor amenities include volleyball, bocce ball, horseshoes, outdoor grill, cornhole and four cabanas with fire pits, and a private banquet room.

The menu is far from just bar snacks. Think bacon-wrapped beef tender, superfood ancient grains bowl and hot chicken and waffles.

“I’m especially found of our sushi,” said Brad Manske, vice president of ViewHouse. “Our corporate executive chef, Jose, worked at Sushi Den for several years perfecting his sushi techniques.”

Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Monday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday. Visit viewhouse.com.

Creative chefs at Colorado Springs medical center trying to change 'hospital food' stigma

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments