Movie theaters may still be closed, but drive-in theaters are proving to be quite popular during the pandemic.
The latest Colorado Springs pop-up drive-in comes courtesy of Brady's Rental, although technically it's more of a drive-to-an-outdoor-movie than a traditional drive-in. Guests drive to Brady's (1412 N. Corona Street) and park along the street or designated areas. Brady's will have 70, 10-by-10 foot squares so people can social distance as they sit in lawn chairs or lay on blankets in front of the big screen.
The special event rental company will be hosting their first free event on Saturday, June 13. "Incredbiles 2" will be shown on a large inflatable movie screen. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can bring in their own food.
"We are shooting for a 7 p.m. start time depending on how dark it is," said event coordinator Justin Tyrrell. "It is completely free to everyone in our community. We have a large driveway and landscaped area in front of our store where everyone can sit and enjoy. We are offering free popcorn and lemonade."
Brady's has hosted drive-in events before the pandemic and is aiming to host them once a month throughout the summer. Visit the Brady's Rental Facebook page to stay up to date on their offerings this summer.
