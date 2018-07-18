Roberto Calcagno and his dad, Sandro, co-own Basil & Barley Pizzeria Napoletana at 9278 Forest Bluffs View in Highlands at Briargate, which they project to open in mid-August.
Roberto is passionate about his pie. And with two years of training in Naples to perfect making Neapolitan pizza, he is set to introduce the real deal to Colorado Springs.
“My pizza is different because I have learned the proper process. I got the proper training,” he said. “It takes at least two years to learn how to stretch the dough.”
To help make the artisan dough, he invested in a diving arm mixer.
“It produces a dough that is like a person kneading the dough,” he said. “After mixing, the dough must rest 14 hours to rise and be ready for shaping into pizzas. The time allows for all the yeast in the dough to be absorbed. When the yeast is correctly absorbed in the dough, you won’t get a heavy stomach feeling after eating the pizza. The most important ingredient in pizza dough is air that is created as it rises and digests the yeast. That’s what creates the bubbles as the pizza cooks.”
Don’t even mention tossing the dough to make a pie.
“That’s a joke,” he said. “We (pizzaiolos) hate that. We stretch the dough on a table.”
He is sourcing most of his ingredients from Italy, including the flour, which is from a very small family-owned mill.
“It costs more, but the flavor is so much better,” he said.
To bake the pizza, he again has spared no expense. The wood-burning brick oven was imported from Italy, “where every brick inside the domed oven was handmade from sand from Sorento.”
The oven floor holds five to six pizzas at a time and will cook them in a minute. “That takes a lot of training to move the pizzas around inside the oven to get perfectly cooked pies without any burned edges,” Roberto said.
In addition to a selection of pizzas, the menu will have salads and desserts. Dessert is his dad’s department as the pastry chef.
“Everything is made from scratch,” Roberto said, “even the shells for cannoli.”
Visit basilandbarley.com.
Wine for Indian dishes
Passage to India, a food-and-wine pairing experience, was the topic for the July Colorado Springs American Wine Society. The wines for the tasting were provided by Dirk Stamp, owner of The Wine Cellar in Monument. The excellently prepared Indian dishes were whipped up by three members of AWS: Christine Chiacchia, Pat Kluckman and Tami Garner. Kluckman is a chef. Chiacchia and Garner are accomplished home cooks. The three proved to be kitchen wizards, preparing a delicious, four-course tapas-style tasting menu of mango and green chutneys with Mumbai puffs and cumin crisps appetizers; entrees of shrimp madras, chicken tiki masala and pork vindaloo; and dessert of frozen mango yogurt with Indian butter biscuits.
We learned that semidry Rieslings and semisweet roses are good fits for bold spices of Indian dishes. Reds more to the sweet side work well with this cuisine, too.
If you’d like to explore new cuisines while expanding your wine knowledge, visit aws-cos.com for upcoming events.
“KRDO Table Talk”
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Evelyn Steel, owner of Nourish Organic Juice, 303 E. Pikes Peak Ave., talks about her shop, juice program and upcoming events. Hours: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details: 634-5686, nourishorganicjuice.com.
Elvin Garcia and Carlos Rodriguez, co-owners of Havana Grill, 3748 Astrozon Blvd., talk about their Cuban restaurant, menu and coffee and bar menu. Hours: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Details: 445-0776, havanagrillco.com.
Monse Hines, owner of Monse’s Taste of El Salvador Pupuseria, 115 S. 25th St., talks about pupusas, her food business and upcoming events. Hours: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays for lunch and 4:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays for dinner. Details: 473-0877, monsestaste ofelsalvador.online.
Monika Celly, owner of Polka Dots and Curry cooking classes, talks about her culinary school and healthy aspects of Asian Indian foods. Details: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
contact the writer: 636-0271.