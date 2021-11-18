Kelly Tohannie, owner of Adcloris & Sons, a Native American food business, has recently been spotted at flea markets and other events around town with her food stand. Her tribe is Ho-Chunk, and her late husband’s tribe was Navajo.
The name Adcloris is the combination of her three daughter’s first names: Adelyn, Lora and Lois. The sons are Tohannie’s son and a nephew, who is like her son.
The menu is small, offering five items: frybread ($4); NDN burger ($12), wajapi ($5), which is stewed berries; wajapi on frybread ($9); and the showstopper, Navajo taco ($13). The Navajo taco starts with a large disk of puffy fried bread layered with pinto and kidney beans, ground beef, lettuce, tomato and topped green chile or onion salsa, and drizzled with sour cream. It’s a guilty pleasure, for sure. Visit facebook.com/AddysFrybread to find where she will be on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Friendsday
The Melting Pot, 30 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is having Friendsgiving Nov. 22 to 24. Friendsgiving is a blend of the words friends and Thanksgiving. What better way to celebrate turkey day than grabbing your besties for drinks and fondue? For $35 each, you get a three-course meal with choice of salad, fondue with teriyaki marinated sirloin, breast of chicken, Pacific white shrimp, chicken potstickers and vegetable medley. Dessert is choice of any chocolate fondue. Drink specials include $5 martinis and $6 glasses of wine. Reservations recommended. Details: 719-385-0300, tinyurl.com/58y3ve26.
Home, sweet home
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 7605 N. Academy Blvd., is offering its popular DYI Gingerbread House Kits with 100% of the sales going to Habitat for Humanity. Pick up a kit at the eatery or order for takeout or delivery through Dec. 31. Cost is $6.95. Details: 719-445-5851, lazydogrestaurants.com.
Hop on the bus
The Local Motive party bus offers festive rides for adults. Cost is $30 for each. Tickets at localmotiveevents.com.
• The Dive Bar Crawl, 6 to 11 p.m., Saturday, makes a first stop at a thrift shop where you have 30 minutes to dress yourself for the night. It has a Zoom call attire theme. Think business on the top and comfy PJ bottoms. The crazier and sillier the better. Then jump back on the bus to stop at four dive bars for cheap drinks and music.
• Gobble Wobble Karaoke Crawl is 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Visit four karaoke bars.
Seafood fix
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., is closed Thanksgiving Day, but it’s here to help you with holiday dinners. It offers special large-format, eight-serving dishes for takeout during the holiday season. Dishes include lobster mac and cheese, Louisiana crawfish gumbo and steamed PEI mussel kits. Ice-cold raw bar platters, bottles of wine and large-format cocktails also available for takeout. Visit jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs and click the takeout button to order for curbside pickup.
Downtown eats
Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St., has added two more concepts to the lineup of eateries: Fresh Twist, juice and salad bar, and Bol, serving dumplings and ramen bowls. Still to come is the final concept, a sushi place. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-653-3271, facebook.com/tejoneatery.