Say hello to Hafa Adai Fiesta Food, 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., where you can dive into native foods of Guam.
“Hafa Adai” means “hello” in Chamorro, the native language of Guam. Tony and Lisa Aganon own the cafe. The eatery, which is in the former Seeds Community Café location, is tucked away at the end of a sidewalk running along the west side of Josh & John’s.
It’s worth the search to find the cafe and experience some of the classic dishes from the Pacific Rim. The menu is limited and is served like a buffet from a steam counter. Rice is the focal point at breakfast and lunch. Lunch plates include red rice, choice of salad and a lumpia (fried egg roll). Plates include choice of BBQ chicken, Chamorro-style smoked rubs, island chopsteak, hotlink sausage and chorizos espanot (sausage). You can get one meat ($10), two meats ($11) and three meats ($12). Details: 308-5449, tinyurl.com/ ybv4yq5d.
Dine like a Viking
The Sons of Norway Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner at Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St., on Nov. 10 has the first seating at 2 p.m. and a second seating at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for members; $22 for nonmembers; and, $10 for ages 5 to 12. The dinner includes lutefisk (rehydrated cod) with butter/cream sauce, meatballs, steamed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, lefse, dessert and coffee. Gift items including lutefisk, herring, lefse, lingonberries and baked goods will be sold in the lobby. Seating is limited. Call Virginia Nelson, 650-7029 for reservations.
Pit stop
Ted Vong, owner of Short Stop Deluxe Burgers, has opened a food truck in the parking lot of the Powers Centre shopping center, southeast of Powers and Palmer Park boulevards. It’s his temporary outlet while waiting for his new space to be constructed, which he is targeting to open in January.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Dylan Mosley, co-owner of Vore Grilled Cheese Gastro-Truck, talks about being selected for the 2018 Best of Colorado Springs Award in the restaurant business category in the Colorado Springs Award Program. He also will tell about being selected as one of the 10 best places to have grilled cheese sandwiches by USA Today. The publication noted: “Grilled cheese is one tasty handheld, which makes it an ideal menu item for a mobile food biz. The folks at Vore in Colorado Springs bring their gourmet versions to the masses on the daily, with options like the Cubanocta. It features shredded pork, smoked ham, pickle, mustard and provolone cheese.” Details: 470-0986, facebook.com/pg/voretruck.
• Mundi Ross, owner of Colorado Collective and assistant publisher of Edible Pikes Peak Region, talks about the magazine, which will launch next month. She also will touch on several other businesses she operates under the Colorado Collective umbrella. Details: tinyurl.com/yaafwwea.
• Deanna Johnson, owner of Black Forest Chew-Chew Gastrotruck, talks about winning the pilot of Food Network’s “Food Truck Fan Fight” and her all-female-operated eatery. Details: 377-8247, bfchewchew.com.
• Fahad Afeef, owner of Adam’s International Market, 1822 Dominion Way, talks about the Indian, Pakistani, Middle Eastern and South Asian groceries and spices he sells, including Halal meats and fresh vegetables. He has an array of sweets stocked for the Indian Diwali celebration Wednesday. Details: 598-9991, adams-international-market.business.site.
