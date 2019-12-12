Colorado Springs gets a second Poké Bop downtown

A second Colorado Springs Poké Bop, part of a Dallas-based chain, has opened at 9 Tejon St,. where you can get the popular Hawaiian poké (pronounced “po-kay”).
Think of it as deconstructed sushi. It’s typically cubed, fresh, raw seafood — usually tuna, salmon, shrimp and scallops. Tofu and chicken are also available. The proteins are mixed with healthy ingredients like cucumbers, mango, green onions and sesame oil with a multitude of sauces served over several organic rice options, noodles or salad greens. The combinations are presented in bowls, rolls and the signature Pokérittos. The Pokéritto is basically an oversized sushi roll that hasn’t been sliced into pieces so you can pick it up and eat it with your hands, like you would a burrito.
You can build your own Poké bowl or pick from one of the signature bowls on the menu. The build-your-own-bowls are sold as one scoop ($9.95), two scoops ($12.95) and three ($13.95). There are three ramen options for $12.95 each. In a hurry? According to the website, “Our staff can produce a fresh bowl in approx. 3 minutes.”
The sister location is at 4707 N. Academy Blvd. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. Details:434-7908 (downtown), 434-2163 (4707 N. Academy Blvd), ilovepokebop.com.
Holiday market
Swirl Holiday Night Bazaar at Swirl Wine Bar, 717 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, is 4 to 9 p.m. Friday. Find jewelry, glass, fabrics, vintage records, henna, ornaments and dream catchers. Live music and holiday desserts and drink specials. Details: 685-2294, swirlismybar.com.
Seven fishes meal
Italian feast of the seven fishes takes place at The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Road, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22. For $65, you get the multicourse fish and seafood dinner and dessert, all paired with wine. Reservations required. Details: 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com.
Holiday cakes
Get your holiday yule log at The French Kitchen Culinary Center, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., prepared by French baker Julien Renaut. Enjoy a nut and chocolate blend in the Le Crunchy log or the smooth, rich flavor of the chocolate buttercream log. Other flavors include raspberry white chocolate, lemon white chocolate and coffee buttercream. Cost is $49.99 for a cake that serves eight to 10. Stop by the cafe for slices of chocolate or coffee buttercream logs. Order before 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 528-6295.