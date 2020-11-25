The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar, 501 Garden of the Gods Road, has opened in the former Black-eyed Pea restaurant. The Louisiana-based chain offers an extensive menu of fish and seafood. You’ll find a nod to chicken wings, tenders, alligator and sausage. Otherwise it’s all about sea life. Think shrimp, oysters, crawfish, mussels, crab, tilapia, catfish, octopus and scallops. Grilled, steamed and fried options available. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Details: 985-8872, thejuicyseafoodcs.com.
Quick cup of joe
A second Colorado Springs location for the Nebraska-based chain Scooter’s Coffee has opened at 312 S. Eighth St. The first Springs shop is at 4296 N. Academy Blvd. According to the website, “The co-founder’s daughter was nicknamed ‘Scooter’ and when naming the company, Scooter’s became the favorite. And it fit well with their mission to keep customers happy by helping them scoot in and scoot out quickly.” Hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Call 308-2923.
Festive holidays
The Broadmoor will have some special treats for the public during the season. Krista Heinicke, public manager for the resort, said: “Ultimately the best way to experience The Broadmoor this holiday season is to book a room,” she said. “We will have limited availability for nonregistered hotel guests and it is always advisable to call ahead of time. In light of the current advisory from the governor, the gingerbread experience will be available online after Dec. 1 at broadmoor.com. Other holiday happenings may also be streamed for the community.”
Neighborhood dollar shopping
Sahin Vural, former owner of Troy Mediterranean, has opened Dollar Mountain, 6628 Delmonico Drive. The aisles are stocked with nonperishable food, household cleaners, dishes, cards and balloons. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Details: 368-7827, dollarmountailcolorado.com.
