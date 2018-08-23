Gary Geiser, owner of King’s Chef Diner, has opened his third restaurant at 6436 S. U.S. 85/ 87 in Fountain. Along with the same menu enjoyed at his other two diners, you soon can have a beer at this spot to chase the green chili.
Expect to enjoy a bloody mary, too, made with vodka and tequila infused with Geiser’s registered Colorado Green Chiles. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Details: 636-5010, cosdiner.com.
Taco happiness
Mark Henry, owner of Rooster’s House of Ramen, and his chef de cuisine, Troy Burke, are set to open Happy Belly Tacos at 125 N. Spruce St. in mid-September.
“Every day is Taco Tuesday,” Henry says of his new venture.
Hours will be 11 a.m. to midnight. Visit facebook.com/HappyBellyTacos.
Artistic lunch
Taste, the dining room at The Fine Arts Center, 30 W. Dale St., will serve lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays starting Aug. 30. This is in addition to lunch now served on Fridays.
“Keep your eyes open for Saturday services (hopefully) coming in October,” emailed Austin Kumm, of Bon Appetite Management Co. at Colorado College.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
Sally Davidson, marketing and public relations manager at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey, 3011 E. Colorado 50 in Cañon City, talks about The Harvest Festival at the winery, Sept. 28 to 30. The Winemaker’s Dinner at Royal Gorge Bridge and Park kicks off the event at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. For $100, you get a nine-course gourmet dinner paired with award-winning wines. The festival is at the winery from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 29 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 30. Enjoy wine, artisans, food and entertainment. Details: 276-5191, abbeywinery.com.
Brent Beavers, training chef at AspenPointe Café at the Citizens Service Center and owner of Immerse Cuisine, talks about his offerings at the Local Relic tasting room in the 120-year-old Carter Payne Chapel, 320 S. Weber St., and how he is using the new concept to train culinary students from AspenPointe. Tasting room hours are 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 3 to 9 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Details: 270-0077, localrelic.com.
Patti Boles of the Colorado Springs Dance Theatre talks about the wine festival at 1832 N. Cascade Ave., 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25. For $50 or $90 per couple, enjoy wine tastings, food samples and live music. She also will talk about the METdance performance in September. Visit csdance.org.
John Lebel, chief executive officer of Anthony’s Pizza & Pasta, talks about the eatery’s new location at 1333 InterQuest Parkway. The restaurant is known for its New York-style pizza, freshly made salads, pastas and authentic Italian sandwiches. Visit anthonyspizzaandpasta.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.