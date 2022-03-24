Vine & Wheel Plates-Pours, 616 S. Tejon St., a wine and cheese bar, is scheduled to open April 6. It’s housed under the same roof as Till Neighborhood Bistro and Garden of the Gods Market & Cafe.
There are two entrances to the bar, one through the front door and another on the south side of the building.
The spacious room is the latest member of Mitch Yellen’s Altitude Hospitality collection. Trystan Brown is a certified sommelier and will be the in-house wine educator and guide through tastings, flights and pairings.
There will be 180 bottles of wine from which to select. A wine wall will feature 40 wines offered by the glass using the Coravin system that prevents wine from oxidizing and spoiling the taste. It is an opportunity to purchase small pours of wines from a broad range of prices.
Hunter Hoffman, culinary director, and Till Neighborhood Bistro executive chef Brian Meiler will be preparing a menu of small plates and charcuterie. There’s a large area devoted to cheeses from around the world and artisan meats. Hours will be 3 to 11 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, and 3 p.m. to midnight Thursdays through Saturdays. Visit vineandwheel.com.
Fresh fish
Phonephet “Rabbit” Southichack, head sushi chef at B&R Sushi Bar, 101 N. Tejon St., will prepare a six-course Kaiseki-style dinner paired with sake or a sake-infused cocktail 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. April 12 or 13. Tickets are $125 at tinyurl.com/54a6ducr.
Chef support
Local chefs are showing their support for the people of Ukraine. They are raising money to donate to World Central Kitchen, founded in 2010 by Washington, D.C.-based Michelin-starred chef Chef José Andrés. According to wck.org, when disaster strikes, WCK’s Chef Relief Team mobilizes to the front lines with the urgency of now to start cooking and provide meals to people in need.
It has served more than 60 million fresh meals to people impacted by natural disasters and other crises around the world.
Eric Veidt, executive chef with chef Cathy Werle at The Margarita at PineCreek, and Dirk Stamp, owner of The Wine Seller, held a four-course wine dinner inspired from Eastern European Ukrainian cuisine. They raised $5,400 to donate to World Central Kitchen — and still counting.
“We were so happy to be able to do something benefiting a cause that means a lot to us,” Werle said. “We were grateful that Dirk was also on board, and he graciously donated the wines. We still have a few donations coming in from customers who were unable to join us but wanted to be part of the event. We have so much respect for World Central Kitchen and are so appreciative of our charitable customers.”
David Cook and Cortney Smith, owners of Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop, did their part to help the cause, too. They offered a Zoom Ukrainian dinner cooking class. There were spots for 100 households, which sold out lickety-split, raising $4,100 for the effort.
Carlos’ Bistro a winner
The impressive winning streak continues for Carlos Echeandia.
Echeandia, who with his wife owns Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., has gotten two more Zagat awards for 2022. The organization has ranked the bistro as Best Restaurant in the U.S. for three consecutive years and Best Restaurant in Colorado from 2011-2022.
“Every time something like this award or positive comment about us happens, I feel like we have gotten a present from God,” he said. “It’s such a blessing.”
Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.
Shuttered
Havana Grill, 2165 Academy Place, has closed. “It just wasn’t working out anymore,” said Jolly Garcia, an owner. “We’re still in the Springs expecting a baby in April, and then we will be deciding what’s next.”
