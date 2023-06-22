Independence Day celebrations are at the forefront of minds across the Pikes Peak region with the Fourth of July rapidly approaching.

Since changes were made to the festivities during the COVID-19 pandemic, here’s what you need to know about celebrating July Fourth in Colorado Springs this year:

The classic pre-pandemic Colorado Springs celebration of Independence Day had featured performances by the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and fireworks over Memorial Park.

According to Travis Stedman, a spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Sports Corp. (CSSC), the pandemic with its gathering restrictions served as a catalyst to reorganize the Fourth of July festival into the community-wide celebration seen today.

“This format allows for individuals across the community to view fireworks from their homes and is more efficient on city services like police, fire and traffic engineering.”

This year, the community-wide celebration will include 10 fireworks shows across the city, a free-sweet treats event traveling through numerous neighborhoods across the city, and a free Philharmonic concert at the Pikes Peak Community Center for the Performing Arts.

While the concert is free, Stedman recommends reserving a ticket to ensure a seat. Doors will open at 3 p.m. on the Fourth, with the music starting at 4:30. The show will feature plenty of patriotic-themed music.

Click or Tap Here to reserve a ticket for the Colorado Springs Philharmonic concert.

Rocky Mountain PBS will replay the Philharmonic's 2022 Independence Day performance at 8:30 p.m. Radio stations, including Sunny 106.3 and 92.9 Peak FM, also will also play starting at 9 p.m.

Additionally, CSSC has teamed with Kona Ice to surprise 10 neighborhoods across Colorado Springs with free snow cones throughout the day, courtesy of Xfinity.

“The names of the neighborhoods will not be released prior to the event. It’s going to be a true surprise for residents across the city,” spokesperson Lauren DeMarco said.

Fireworks displays are scheduled starting at 9:15 p.m. on the Fourth. The following locations will be presenting firework displays, weather permitting:

• Banning Lewis Ranch

• The Club at Flying Horse (not open to the public)

• Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC at Weidner Field (ticketed event)

• The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort (not open to the public)

• Garden of the Gods Resort & Club (not open to the public)

• Patty Jewett Golf Course (not open to the public)

• Rocky Mountain Vibes at UCHealth Park (ticketed event)

• Valley Hi Golf Course (not open to the public)

CSSC has created a map presenting optimal firework viewing locations, pictured below.

In addition to events on the Fourth, Meridian Ranch will offer a free public fireworks display on July. Fort Carson’s annual fireworks show will be held on June 30.