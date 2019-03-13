Colorado Springs food truck alliance picking up speed

Meet Mark Soto, a Houston native putting his own twist on Cajun flavors, barbecues and Tex-Mex for his Slow Downz Texas Creole food truck.
“It’s been my dream to bring all of those lovely flavors from my home to yours, here in Colorado,” he said on a Facebook post.
On his menu are a Yee Haw Poboy ($8) with smoked beef and Tex-Mex queso served on a French baguette, and the Vegan Poboy ($8) with smoked jackfruit, cabbage slaw and pickled carrots on a French baguette. Then there’s Bayou City Frito Pie ($7), Fritos topped with smoked brisket and gooey queso.
Slow Downz is one of many food trucks that have formed an alliance and conduct a Hump Day Food Truck Rally at 2165 Academy Place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. They include Wild Goose Catering and BBQ, The Pickled Pit Stop, Porkmans Pit, Ono Food Colorado Springs, Little Piazza Food Truck, Marlee Rae’s, The Kettle Black, Kabob Kaboose, Roc and Ro Sushi, Westside Hot Dogs and More, Mateo’s Cheese Steaks, Chef Bob’s Lobstah Trap nd Patty’s Gourmet Hamburgers.
More food trucks are to show up, too, at the Hump Day Food Rally, where a dozen chefs usually are doing their thing. Visit FaceBook pages for each food truck to be sure your favorite will be there.
Taste of Italy
Say “Ciao!” to Chef Franco Pisani’s tour of Italy dinner and save the price of an airline ticket.
The dinner is at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro, 4 S. 28th St., 2802 W. Colorado Ave., and sister restaurant Sopra Antipasto & Wine Bar on the second floor at 6:30 p.m. March 20. For $50, you get a five-course menu inspired by Italy’s northern regions and paired with wine. Contact Stacey Doucette at 471-8200 for tickets from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
