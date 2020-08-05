Colorado Springs food rescue to hold fundraising dinners

What a difference a year makes. Last year Colorado Springs Food Rescue had a lovely public gathering at their Hill Side Hub, 1090 S. Institute St., for its annual fundraiser.
But because of COVID-19, they — like so many other nonprofits — have pivoted and will shake up the format for the annual event this fall.
The Harvest Celebration fundraiser is slated for Oct. 12-17. The week will have Dinners at Home and culminate with a series of mini Harvest House Parties on Saturday of that week. Attendance will be limited to 10 to 15 ticket holders per party.
“We recognize that COVID has negatively impacted many businesses, including those in the restaurant industry,” said Slade Remington Custer, communications and development manager for the organization.
“For each themed meal, we are partnering with a restaurant in town to cater all the food in a to-go style format for that evening. We are not asking restaurants to donate this food. We want to utilize this partnership to generate revenue for the restaurant to help them out in a time when they may have experienced reduced revenue.”
Tickets will go on sale the first week of September. Visit: coloradospringsfoodrescue.org. Here’s the dinner theme lineup:
Monday: Farm to Fork, focusing on locally grown food with a potential for an emphasis on local Native American tribes.
Tuesday: Vegan or Vegetarian Night.
Wednesday: Beer and Wine Paired Dinner.
Thursday: Breakfast for Dianne.
Friday: Indian Food with emphasis on the region of Punjab.
The Colorado Springs Food Rescue mission is to transport surplus healthy foods from local supermarkets, backyard gardens and cafeterias to more than 20 nonprofit and community-based grocery programs.
Aw, shucks
Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar, 11 S. Tejon St., is doing happy hour again 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays. There are good deals on food, including $10 shrimp or oyster po’ boy. Add a Jax mule for another 10 bucks and get set for a relaxing evening. Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs.
Taste of Douglas County
Mike Boyle, host of the Mike Boyle Restaurant Show and organizer of the Taste of Douglas County event, has weathered the COVID-19 shutdown and will have the tasting event again this year.
Because of social distancing and limits on crowd sizes, the tasting will be downsized and be free to the public. Three sessions will be offered at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Douglas County fairgrounds, 500 Fairgrounds Drive, Castle Rock.
Some of the eateries taking part are Viewhouse Restaurants, Pegasus, Dominos Pizza, Dairy Queen, Chick-fil-A and Granelli’s Pizza. There will be plenty of seating, tastings and live entertainment in the indoor, air-conditioned building. Free parking.
Tickets available after Aug.10 at tasteofdouglascounty.com.
No gluten here
I. C. Bing! Café and Bakery, 4657 Centennial Blvd., is where to find gluten-free baked goods and vegan options. The name translates to “I can’t believe it’s not gluten,” because the products taste like traditional baked goods made with regular gluten flours. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 5 :30 p.m. Fridays and 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturdays. Delivery options available. Details: 299-2350, icbingcafe.com, facebook.com/icbingcafe.
