Colorado Springs fish house owner implementing ghost kitchens and in-house delivery system

Dave Query, founder and chef of Big Red F Restaurant Group, which includes Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar and The Post Chicken & Beer outlets in its family of eateries, is ramping up his businesses to weather the challenges of the pandemic. He is implementing ghost kitchens at his existing eateries with totally new and different menu concepts for takeout only. And, he has developed an in-house delivery system.
Here’s a look:
• The Post’s Chicken & Beer is a ghost kitchen operated from the downtown Jax operation at 11 S. Tejon St. where they were preparing Sunday fried chicken dinners for takeout. That was such a crowd pleaser that now the Post’s menu is offered 3:30 to 9 p.m. daily, for takeout or delivery.
• A third concept, The Tender Project, is operating out of the Jax kitchen too. The menu offers double-dipped tenders and ThighFries with bodega hot sauce and two other dipping sauces, choice of crosscut fries or rice with Japanese furikake seasoning and kimchi. That ghost kitchen menu is available 3:30 to 9 p.m. daily for takeout or delivery.
• The Lasagna Project ghost kitchen menu is available as Friday Family Suppers. Select lasagna to feed two ($60, one tray) or four ($115, two trays). Meals include choice of three meats or roasted vegetable lasagna, Caesar salad, garlic bread and butterscotch budino (pudding). Pre-order cut off: 11:59 p.m. Wednesdays for Friday pickup (choose a time between 3 to 5 p.m.) or delivery (choose a time between 3 to 6 p.m.).
• WeDeliver, free delivery on purchases of $25 and more, available 3:30 to 9 p.m. daily until Jan. 31.
“Our Jax food service-trained staffers prepare, package and deliver food directly, which generates more revenue for the restaurant, better wages for employees, and a safer experience to guests,” Query said in a press release.
Another benefit: Drivers can deliver alcohol, ranging from batched cocktails to bottles of whiskey.
Details: 357-4554, jaxfishhouse.com/colorado-springs.
Comfort food
Susanna Maestas, owner of Susanna’s Comfort Cuisine, is offering a buy-one pan of food and get the second half off through Dec. 31. Think sour cream and cheese enchiladas, cheese lasagna, shepherd’s pie, and baked ziti.
Entrees serve six to eight and cost $20 per entrée or $35 for two. She also offers 12-by-17-inch pans of deep-dish pizzas for $25 or $40 for two. She also makes pans of cornbread stuffing, turkey gravy, orange blossom cranberry sauce and a selection of homemade ice creams.
Visit susannascomfortcuisine.com for complete menu and to place orders.
