Fireworks will be shot from multiple locations around the Pikes Peak region tonight for The Fourth of July Symphony on your Porch. The event returns this year in lieu of fireworks at Memorial Park. Here's what to know.
Where can I watch fireworks tonight?
People are encouraged to watch the displays from their homes. Fireworks will be launched from the following locations:
- The Broadmoor
- Cherokee Ridge Golf Course
- The Club at Flying Horse
- The Country Club of Colorado at Cheyenne Mountain Resort
- Falcon Freedom Days at Meridian Ranch
- Garden of the Gods Resort and Club
- Patty Jewett Golf Course.
Fireworks will also be hosted by Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and Rocky Mountain Vibes via ticketed events.
You can also watch the show live on KKTV.com or on the KKTV Facebook page.
What time do the fireworks start tonight?
The show starts at 9:20 p.m.
How do I listen to Colorado Springs Philharmonic?
Tune in to one of the following stations for the live broadcast starting at 9 p.m.
Sunny 106.3 FM; Y96.9 FM ; KCME 88.7 FM; AM 740 KVOR; 92.9 Peak FM