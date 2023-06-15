Giving kids a taste of live theater can change their lives.

Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College hopes its new program, Send a Student, will give students in local Title I schools the chance to see a free FAC matinee during the 2023-2024 season. Title I is a federal education program that supports low income students throughout the country.

“Theater allows us to see the world through someone else’s eyes," said FAC's Interim Producing Artistic Director Chris Sheley in a news release. "It makes us more empathic, more inclusive and better humans.”

The institution hopes to raise $10,000 through donations during the upcoming season, which would pay for a ticket and transportation for 400 students who attend Mitchell High School, North Middle School, Sabin Middle School, Tesla High School, Edison Elementary School and others. Donations can be made through the QR code on FAC playbills and at other FAC events or by going online to fac.coloradocollege.edu/donate.

The new season kicks off Oct. 12 with William Goldman's "Misery," based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. Other shows include "Balloonacy," beginning Oct. 28; "Elf the Musical," beginning Nov. 30; and "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus," beginning March 2.

Final dress rehearsals on the Wednesday before each show's opening night also are free to the public.