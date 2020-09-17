If you listen

What: "Of Spacious Skies," audio play series by Fine Arts Center Theatre Company

When: Thursdays through Dec. 3

Where: Listen to episodes by going online to fac.coloradocollege.edu/theatre-events/of-spacious-skies

Price: Free; those who donate $25 or more will receive a CD compilation of the series

Something else: Visual versions of each episode, with historic photos, abstract images and more, will be available by going online to broadwayondemand.com, first episode is free, the complete series is $25