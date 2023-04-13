The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will be hosting “Where We Belong,” performed by The Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

The play, written by Madeline Sayet, reflects on her experience as a native Mohegan who moved to England to pursue a Ph.D. in Shakespeare.

The piece deals with the relationship between Shakespeare, language and colonialism, Sayet said.

“It mirrors the journeys of my ancestors, my Mohegan ancestors, who had to go to England on diplomatic missions in service of our people in the 1700s,” she said. “There’s a lot of sort of allegorical elements that are kind of layered on top of each other.”

Sayet originally performed the solo piece when it debuted, but this time around, Jessica Ranville will be taking the lead.

“It’s been interesting, the sort of transfer of it, because there are things that are similar. There are some things that are really personal,” Sayet said.

While Ranville bring her own perspective to the show, Sayet said, she still connects to the central issues as a citizen of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“There’s a lot of things that come up in the play, like language loss, that are prominent issues for lots of native people, not just for me and my people,” Sayet said. “So she definitely connects to it and brings her own experience to it as well. So it feels like a fresh and different telling.”

When Sayet began writing the piece, she didn’t originally intend for it to be a play, she said.

“I started writing it to try and process as a Mohegan person — Does missing England make me a traitor? Is there a place as an Indigenous person in a globalized world where I get to belong?” she said. “So it came from a place of really sitting with these deep questions.”

One of Sayet’s goals for the production is to make a tangible impact. To do so, Sayet is using an accountability writer to lay out steps a place can take to help local Indigenous communities.

“It was really important to me that there be a series of steps that any institution presenting the work had to take, because I was worried as a Mohegan person displacing other native peoples’ stories, and that they use it to check a box,” Sayet said.

One of the terms was to showcase work from a local Indigenous artist. The show in Colorado Springs will include performance artist Marcelina Ramirez. Tickets to the show are also free to local Indigenous folks.

“Stories hold a lot of power,” she said. “So my hope always with the play is that people leave with questions or revelations about their own lives, and their own journeys as they see it.”