A Tony Award winner, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and a Pulitzer Prize finalist play are a few of the highlights of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company’s recently announced 2021-2022 season.
It’s felt like an Ice Age since the lights flickered on in the FAC’s 400-seat theater. “The Bridges of Madison County” musical was the last production to grace its stage in early 2020. But come Sept. 30, the seats will once again be filled when Tony Meneses’ drama, “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” makes its debut. In the 2015 play, a mother and her son-in-law share nothing in common except their deep grief over losing their daughter and wife.
The Mainstage Season also features Tony Award-winning “La Cage aux Folles” in April and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage’s “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark” in February. The Studio Series, located in a smaller theater space, will feature Sarah DeLappe’s Pulitzer Prize finalist, “The Wolves,” in June.
“This season is full of stories of healing, connection, inclusivity, discovery and celebration,” said co-interim producing artistic director Nathan Halvorson.
Subscriptions start at $125 and are on sale now. Single tickets will be available beginning July 29. Ticketholders receive free admission to the museum on the day of their ticketed performance. Call 634-5583 or go online to fac.coloradocollege.edu.
Mainstage Season
• Sept. 30-Oct. 24: “Guadalupe in the Guest Room,” by Tony Meneses. A mother and her son-in-law share their grief over losing their daughter and wife.
• Dec. 2–Jan. 9: “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. A contemporary musical take on the fairy tale.
• Feb. 17–March 13: “By the Way, Meet Vera Stark,” by Lynn Nottage. A screwball comedy about the relationship between Vera Stark, a Black maid and actor, and her employer, a white Hollywood star, and what happens when they both score roles in the same Southern epic.
• April 21–May 15: “La Cage aux Folles,” book by Harvey Fierstein, music and Lyrics by Jerry Herman; based on the play by Jean Poiret. When the son of partners Georges and Albin announces his marriage to the daughter of a conservative politician, the men decide to masquerade as a straight couple.
Studio Series
• June 1–26, 2022: “The Wolves,” by Sarah DeLappe. A Pulitzer Prize finalist chronicling the journey of an indoor adolescent girls soccer team.
Family Series
• Oct. 23–Nov. 21: “Balloonacy,” by Barry Kornhauser. How a single balloon can change a life forever.
• March 5–April 3: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical!,” script by Mo Willems and Mr. Warburton, lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. A pigeon helps a bus driver whose personal crisis might make her passengers late.
