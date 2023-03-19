Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning shows are sprinkled throughout the new 2023-2024 theater season at Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.

Playwright Quiara Alegria Hudes’ 2012 Pulitzer winner, “Water by the Spoonful,” follows a returning Iraq war veteran and his search for meaning in his hometown of Philadelphia. Composer, lyricist and playwright Jonathan Larson’s epochal musical, “Rent,” about a year in the life of young New York City artists and musicians living against a backdrop of HIV/AIDS, won both a Pulitzer and four Tonys in 1996.

“Misery,” William Goldman’s script based on Stephen King’s popular 1987 novel, kicks off the new season Oct. 12

“Great things are on the horizon,” said FAC’s production manager and interim producing artistic director Chris Sheley.

Season tickets start at $110 and are on sale now. Patrons 40 and younger can purchase a subscription for the four mainstage shows for $110. Single tickets start at $25 and go on sale April 26. Call 634-5583 or go online to fac.coloradocollege.edu.

FAC 2023-2024 theater season

Main stage

• Oct. 12-29: “Misery,” by William Goldman, based on the Stephen King novel, “Misery” — A romance novelist rescued from a car crash by an obsessive fan is held captive in her home.

• Nov. 30-Dec. 31: “Elf the Musical,” music by Matthew Sklar, lyrics by Chad Beguelin, book by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan — Based on the 2003 film “Elf,” Buddy the Elf goes in search of his true identity in New York City.

• Feb. 15-March 3: “Water by the Spoonful,” by Quiara Alegria Hudes — A soldier returning from war works to find his place in the world.

• May 2-26, 2024: “Rent,” book by Jonathan Larson, music by Jonathan Larson, lyrics by Jonathan Larson and Billy Aronson — A group of musicians and artists in New York City’s Lower East Side fight to stay alive and make their art under the specter of HIV/AIDS.

Second stage

• Oct. 28-Nov. 19: “Balloonacy,” by Barry Kornhauser (not included in season subscription) — When a red balloon floats through the window of an older man’s home magic and playfulness quickly follow.

• March 2-24, 2024: “Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus,” by Mo Willems, lyrics by Mo Willems, music by Deborah Wicks La Puma (not included in season subscription) — Based on the Caldecott Honor-winning children’s book by Mo Willems, a bus driver implores the reader to not allow the pigeon to drive the bus while he’s gone.

