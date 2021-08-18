Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will soon welcome another new face.
Michael Christiano has been named the new museum director. He'll start Sept. 27. He previously worked as deputy director and curator of public practice at Smart Museum of Art in Chicago, Ill. CC art professor Rebecca Tucker temporarily assumed the role of museum director in 2016 when CC and the FAC merged, and returned to her full-time academic duties in September.
For Christiano, the chance to create deeper connections and conversations around art between the FAC, CC and the community was attractive.
"It feels to me like the museum and FAC are in a space of reimagining," Christiano said. "And that feels intriguing. There's an interesting history to the FAC, and to think about how you build on that legacy feels intriguing. I spent the past nine and a half years working for a university-based museum and thinking about how that type of institution engages with the broader public. To think about how the college (CC) can support that is exciting."
His most recent projects include developing public programming and supporting artist commissions for a city-wide exhibit of work by MacArthur Fellows; an exhibit of works by Cuban and Latinx artists with the National Museum of Mexican Art; and an exhibit and publication exploring the work of the Black Arts Movement on the south side of Chicago during the '60s and '70s.
“Michael Christiano is a dynamic, well-rounded leader whose professional goals align with our core values," said FAC Executive Director Idris Goodwin. "Across a range of collecting and contemporary art museums affiliated with academic institutions, Michael has worn multiple hats and contributed to meaningful impact and positive growth."
In other FAC hiring news, it was announced last month that Pirronne Yousefzadeh will start as the next producing artistic director of the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company Dec. 1.