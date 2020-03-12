Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has canceled some theater shows and museum events due to the coronavirus.
The family-friendly show "The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane," which opened Friday, will suspend all shows after Tuesday. It was originally set to run through April 5.
"Silent Sky," set to open April 2, is now canceled with plans to be rescheduled for next season. "Men on Boats," set to run April 24 through May 2, is canceled.
Museum events have also been affected. The FAC member exhibit preview on Friday is canceled, as is the April 4 member tour.
The Tactile Gallery, which invites visitors to touch the art, is temporarily closed. Other tactile and interactive elements throughout the museum, including iPad stations and hands-on creation stations, have been removed.
Beginning Wednesday, the FAC will cancel or postpone all large events until at least April 17.